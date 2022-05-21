Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 70 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The SRH vs PBKS encounter in IPL 2022 will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 22, 2022 (Sunday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IPL 2022 Playoffs Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings, Venues and Teams for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2 and Eliminator.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings were knocked out from the race of IPL 2022 play-offs after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dominated over the table topper Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday and won their last group stage match by eight wickets. SRH and PBKS will be playing their last game of IPL 2022 on Sunday, and no wonder both the teams will be eyeing a win to end on a high note.

SRH vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Nicholas Pooran (SRH), Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) can be taken as our wicket-keepers. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

SRH vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Rahul Tripathi (SRH), Abhishek Sharma (SRH) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

SRH vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Rishi Dhawan (PBKS), Aiden Markram (SRH) could be our all-rounders.

SRH vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Umran Malik (SRH), Thangarasu Natarajan (SRH), Rahul Chahar (PBKS), Kagiso Rabada (PBSK) could form the bowling attack.

SRH vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (SRH), Jonny Bairstow (PBKS),Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Rahul Tripathi (SRH), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Rishi Dhawan (PBKS), Aiden Markram (SRH), Umran Malik (SRH), Thangarasu Natarajan (SRH), Rahul Chahar (PBKS), Kagiso Rabada (PBSK).

Umran Malik (SRH) could be named as the captain of your SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

