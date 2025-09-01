Through the campaign the brand builds on the essence of community life, sending across a strong message of new bonds and meaningful connections among the audience

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 1: Sujata Appliances, a leading brand in durable and high-performance kitchen solutions for more than 45 years, has launched a new campaign to celebrate the occasion of Onam. The campaign 'Be the family to someone' communicates a thought-provoking message that fosters the essence of community, family, and tradition.

Encouraging unity and abundance, through the narrative, the brand rejoices in the spirit of togetherness, where children from an orphanage and elders in an old age home find peace and family in each other. The film is an expression of sheer kindness and connection, weaving emotional storytelling with the traditional celebration of Onam. As the No. 1 brand in the South, it was a conscious decision to roll out the campaign that perfectly captured the theme of the festival while allowing seamless brand integration and sending across a meaningful message.

The story set against the backdrop of an old-age home showcases preparations for the festival, where the elders are excited to invite their family members for the occasion. The surprise comes in the end when one of the women welcomes orphans as her own children were far away, making it difficult for them to come. Building on trust and meaningful connections, the brand subtly touches upon the sensitive issue of society, where many people are lonely or away from their families.

Speaking on the occasion, Fagun Mittal, Management at Sujata Appliances, Marketing & Strategy, said, "The campaign 'Be the family to someone' is very close to our heart. Working as a responsible company, we wanted to instil a sense of inclusivity and togetherness among the audience. Considering that Onam is a festival of harvest and abundance, holding communal significance marked by sharing a meal, i.e., Sadya, with family, friends, and even strangers, it resonated with the purpose of the campaign beautifully."

Furthermore, aligning with the festive fervor, the brand has also rolled out an Onam offer valid from 15th July to 30th September. Along with this, there is an additional warranty of 7 years on the mixer grinder motor apart from the standard warranty. Sujata Appliances is a pioneer in juicers, mixers, and grinders and is making significant strides in expanding the range of products. As part of the plan, it has ventured into new appliances like toasters, grills, electric irons, electric kettles, slow juicers, etc.

Sujata's Onam Campaign- https://youtu.be/lmO4tNPy2UE

