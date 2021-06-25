New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI/SRV Media): Sumeet Lamba, a marketing professional, has recently launched his book FOMO: Marketing to Millennials. The book accentuates this new-age phenomenon of Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) and explores its potential as a tool for marketing to millennials. This book is available now on Amazon, Flipkart, and Kindle.

FOMO: Marketing to Millennials discusses all the new age marketing approaches and techniques for targeting "Millennials", who are broadly defined as individuals born between 1980 and 2000 and currently form the mainstay of today's economy. The author shows how FOMO is fuelled by the rise of social media and can be effectively used to build connections and engage with millennials. Modern-day marketers can use FOMO to elicit a variety of responses from consumers using numerous examples across brands and industries, as shown throughout the book.

FOMO: Marketing to Millennials is a book, featuring interesting case studies and business models of start-ups and established companies that use social media for promotions, placements, and positioning of their products and services. The book empowers its readers to ideate and helps to execute effective marketing plans and strategies.

Sumeet Lamba has a decade and a half worth of experience across multinational groups and brands, helping them achieve rapid growth and success through innovative marketing strategies. With the help of his editor and fellow marketer, Abhinav Sharma, he has amalgamated his experience and inferences about millennial customers in today's economy. His take on millennial consumers is extremely insightful.

Sumeet, the author of FOMO: Marketing to Millennials, says, "Being a marketer in this era is surely an exhilarating experience with the confluence of technology, social media, and never-before-seen customer segments. To decode this segment of consumers and leverage the findings seems to be a mammoth task for anyone hoping to 'up' their marketing game, whether professionals or start-ups. It's this context that inspired me to examine and write about one of the most important phenomena of this age - the Fear of Missing Out, and its implications in targeting millennials, the definitive consumer group of today".

Apart from having an MBA from one of the leading B-Schools in India, Sumeet as a kid was always inclined towards technology and developed India's first meta-search engine, Tazaa.com, at the age of 16.

