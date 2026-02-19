NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: As summer approaches, most Indian families are looking for a reliable way to escape the rising heat. With heatwaves becoming more frequent, owning a high-performance AC from trusted brands like Voltas, Daikin, or LG has become an essential for staying comfortable at home. The latest 2026 models are designed to do more than just cool; whether it is the energy-saving technology of Samsung or the heavy-duty cooling of Blue Star, these units provide instant relief and keep rooms chilled even on the hottest days.

Also Read | Delhi Govt To Impound And Scrap Overaged Vehicles, Know How to Save Your End-of-Life Vehicle.

Buying a new air conditioner can feel like a big investment, but Bajaj Finserv makes it simple and affordable. With the Easy EMI Loan, customers can break down the cost into manageable monthly installments, choosing repayment tenures of up to 60 months. Many AC models are also available with zero down payment, making instant ownership possible. And with over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000 cities, upgrading to a reliable cooling solution this season is both convenient and budget-friendly.

What's on offer this summer

Also Read | People's University Bomb Threat in Bhopal: Panic Grips After Threatening Mail at University in Madhya Pradesh, Probe On (Watch Video).

Beat the heat without burning a hole in the pocket. Bajaj Finserv offers exclusive deals on premier AC brands tailored to different needs--whether prioritising eco-friendly energy savings, cutting-edge smart features, or powerful, consistent performance, there is an ideal cooling solution for every space.

Voltas ACs

* Discounts: Up to 52% off* Deal offered: 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC at Rs. 37,490* Models covered: 2024 and 2025 range* Ideal for: Families seeking maximum savings with trusted performance

Daikin ACs

* Discounts: 36% - 41% off* Deal offered: 1.5 Ton 3 Star models starting at Rs. 34,490* Known for: Japanese precision and durability* Ideal for: Homeowners who value long-lasting quality and quiet cooling

LG ACs

* Discounts: Up to 30% off* Special feature: AI convertible cooling adapts to room occupancy* Ideal for: Tech savvy users who want smart, customised cooling with options like the LG 1.5-ton air conditioner.

Who can avail these offers

These EMI plans are available to Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card holders or those eligible for Easy EMI loan across India. Customers can check their pre-approved loan eligibility by entering their mobile number online.

Disclaimer: The prices are subject to change and may vary by location or retailer. For the latest prices and offers, visit the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store.

Why buy a new AC from Bajaj Finserv this summer

Upgrading to a high-performance air conditioner has never been easier or more affordable. With Bajaj Finserv's Summer Sale offers, customers can bring home the latest AC models through Easy EMIs, zero down payment schemes, and exclusive seasonal discounts designed to fit every budget.

To help buyers save even more, Bajaj Finserv offers the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator -- a smart tool that combines brand discounts, dealer offers, and EMI benefits. It helps customers plan purchases efficiently while lowering the overall cost of ownership.

* Browse online: Explore a wide range of ACs from top brands like Voltas, Daikin, and LG on Bajaj Mall. Compare features such as inverter technology, star ratings, and cooling capacity.* Visit partner stores: Experience models in person at any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000 cities, with expert guidance available.* Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with flexible tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months. Many AC models come with zero down payment for instant ownership.* Check eligibility online: Quickly verify pre-approved loan limits by entering a mobile number and OTP.* Use Insta EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs instantly with a paperless checkout process.

With trusted brands offering powerful, energy-efficient ACs at exclusive prices -- and Bajaj Finserv making ownership simple and budget-friendly -- this is the perfect time for families to upgrade their home cooling setup.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)