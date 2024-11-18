VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 18: GM Modular, India's leading electrical solutions for modern living brand, concluded its spectacular showcase at ACETECH Mumbai 2024 with an overwhelming response from industry professionals and visitors alike. The four-day exhibition, held from November 14-17 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, featured GM Modulars' impressive 5,500+ sq. ft. exhibition space that captured the attention of thousands of attendees.

The exhibition proudly displayed GM Modular's prestigious Red Dot Design Award winner, their revolutionary new Essence switch series. Designed for luxury residences,hotels and other commercial places, the series combines digital aesthetics with subtle luminescence, featuring geometric arcs on a frosted canvas. With smart control capabilities including Google and Alexa integration, retrofit mechanism, and Master ON & OFF functionality, theEssence series represents the perfect fusion of luxury and technology.

The event was graced by GM Modular's distinguished brand ambassadors, acclaimed actor Suniel Shetty, who toured the innovative display and interacted with visitors. "GM Modulars' commitment to combining luxury with technology is truly remarkable. Their products represent the perfect blend of sophistication and functionality that modern homes deserve." said Suniel Shetty.

The company's groundbreaking Luxury Showroom on Wheels also drew considerable interest, offering visitors a unique mobile experience of GM Modulars' premium electrical solutions.

Expressing his satisfaction on the event's success, Jayanth Jain CEO GM Modular said, "The overwhelming response at ACETECH Mumbai 2024 reaffirms our positionas industry leaders in innovative electrical solutions. The enthusiasm shown by visitors for our Essence series and mobile showroom concept demonstrates that we are moving in the right direction with our focus on combining cutting-edge technology with exceptional design."

The exhibition space featured multiple experiential zones showcasing GM Modular's comprehensive range of products, from sophisticated home automation systems to contemporary office solutions, facade lighting, energy-efficient BLDC fans, and premium music accessories.

