New Delhi, November 18: OpenAI is expected to release its new AI agent, known as "Operator," in January 2025. The innovative tool is anticipated to transform technology by automating various tasks and streamlining daily activities. OpenAI's Operator might carry out multi-step tasks with minimum human supervision. The development could allow them to operate independently and effectively in various applications.

OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, is said to be planning to release a research preview of its new model through its developer API. According to a report of Bloomberg, OpenAI's Operator will be capable of using a computer to perform tasks on behalf of a user, such as writing code or making travel bookings. During a staff meeting, OpenAI's leadership revealed plans to launch this tool in January as a research preview, which will also be accessible through the company's API for developers. Google Likely To Launch Pixel Tablet 2 in 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Details about the capabilities of OpenAI's Operator remain limited. Its development indicates a transition in AI technology from generating text to enable autonomous operation. According to reports, OpenAI has been working on various projects related to AI agents. The Operator tool will mainly focus on web browsers, being the first to reach an advanced stage of development. Companies like Anthropic have already launched similar tools, including their "Computer Use" feature. Grok Can Now Fact Check ChatGPT Generated Content (Watch Video).

The feature enables Anthropic's Claude AI to directly control computers. It allows to perform various tasks such as moving the cursor, clicking buttons, and entering text. There are rumours that Google is working on its consumer-facing AI agent. Multiple reports indicate that the development could be part of to automate routine office tasks. The tasks may include responding to emails, completing forms, and other administrative tasks. The introduction of the Operator tool can be seen as OpenAI's effort to enhance and advance AI development.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2024 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).