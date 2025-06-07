PNN

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7: Acclaimed businessman and philanthropist Sunil Kothari has officially revealed the title of his most anticipated cinematic venture -- AVYAAN -- a deeply emotional and culturally rooted film that pays tribute to the timeless soul of Bharat's traditions.

The title was unveiled on his official Instagram Account (https://www.instagram.com/sunilkothari1962/), where the announcement quickly captured attention and admiration from fans, industry peers, and the global Indian community.

Produced by Sunil Kothari, AVYAAN is a heartfelt narrative that explores the beauty of simplicity, tradition, and inner reflection -- offering a mirror to India's cultural values and emotional depth.

Directed by Gaurav Khati, the film's poetic visual tone is brought to life by celebrated cinematographer Chandan Kowli, whose lens captures every frame with grace and authenticity.

A collaboration with Urban Boat Films, AVYAAN is more than a film -- it is a soulful journey shaped by storytelling that resonates with meaning, emotion, and purpose.

"AVYAAN is about returning to simplicity. It reflects who we are -- through emotion, tradition, and the lens of culture," shares Sunil Kothari.

The first-look poster, depicting a golden-hued riverside at dusk, beautifully sets the tone for a film that invites audiences into a world of spiritual and emotional discovery.

Stay tuned for more updates as AVYAAN unfolds -- a cinematic experience anchored in the essence of Indian heritage, brought to life by Sunil Kothari and his creative team.

