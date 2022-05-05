Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI/PNN): Diligent Industries Limited (Diligent) (BSE: 531153), one of the leading edible oil solvent extractors and animal feed manufacturers announced its audited Financial Results for the 12 Month & Q4 FY22.

Key Highlights for the FY22:

Also Read | Today’s India Like a Plane Flying Backwards, It’s Headed for Crash, Says Arundhati Roy.

For the FY22 EBITDA & PAT margin stood at 4.29 per cent & 1.32 per cent respectively

For the FY22 ROE & ROCE stood at 9.96 per cent & 10.77 per cent respectively

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Man Blows Up Wife, Children in Blast in Malappuram Before Jumping Into Well.

Key Highlights for the Q4 FY22:

For the Q4 FY22 EBITDA & PAT margin stood at 5.21 per cent & 1.58 per cent respectively

Commenting on the performance, Vankineni Bhanu Prakash, Managing Director of Diligent Industries Limited said, "FY22 was the landmark year for us as we have crossed Rs. 100 Crore revenue and Rs. 1 Crore PAT mark for the first time in our company's history.

We are on a growth trajectory now and our recent expansion in Multiple Vegetable Oil Refinery and Animal Feed and Retail of Oil under our own brand will further boost our performance in coming years. This is the beginning of a new era for Diligent Industries."

Diligent Industries incorporated in 1995 by Bhanu Prakash Venkineni, is in the business of edible oils, cattle feed and trading agri commodities. The Company started its solvent extraction plant in 2007 and to expand the business further, in 2012 the Company amalgamated Adithya Agro Allied Oils Ltd with the Company. In 2021, it started a 100 MT per day capacity multiple refinery vegetable oil plant. The plant has been set up on its existing land bank of over 10.5 acre.

Having a plant set up in Andhra Pradesh, the Company has presence in PAN India with main focus in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. As present Solvent extraction contributes ~53 per cent to total revenues, cattle feed ~30 per cent, agricultural commodities 12.4 per cent and edible oil refinery 5 per cent.

Diligent is known for producing oil with good colour and high protein content in its Animal Feed products. Currently, the Company has 200 TPD solvent extraction and 250 TPD edible oil refinery capacity.

For FY22, Diligent Industries reported revenues of Rs 103.5 crore and EBITDA of Rs 4.4 crore. Net profit for the year was at Rs 1.4 crore.

The stock is listed on BSE (531153) and currently trading at ~Rs 17 (May4, 2022) per share of face value Rs 1.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)