VMPL

New Delhi [India], Ocotber 16: The wait is finally over! Superstar Mahesh Babu will officially unveil the highly anticipated trailer of JATADHARA on 17th October a supernatural fantasy thriller presented by Zee Studios, Umesh KR Bansal, and Prerna Arora. Produced by Shivin Narang under the banner of Ess Kay Gee Entertainment, this film promises to be one of the most ambitious and visually stunning of the year.

Also Read | OnePlus 15, OnePlus Ace 6 Launch Expected in China on October 17; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Flagship Smartphones.

JATADHARA is a bilingual supernatural thriller starring Sudheer Babu -- one of the most exceptional and finest performers -- alongside Sonakshi Sinha, complemented by a stellar ensemble cast. Produced by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, JATADHARA promises a thrilling battle of good versus evil, light versus darkness, and human will versus cosmic fate.

Rooted in Indian mythology and elevated by breathtaking visuals and emotions, JATADHARA stands as a cinematic spectacle. The trailer launch by Superstar Mahesh Babu and Producer Prerna Arora marks a significant milestone ahead of the film's grand theatrical release on November 7, 2025.

Also Read | Nestle Layoffs: Swiss Food and Beverage Giant To Cut 16,000 Jobs Over Next 2 Years Globally.

Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)