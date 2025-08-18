Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited Reports Strong Q1 FY 2025-26 Performance with 1514% increase in net profit and 1200% increase in EPS

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 18: Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited, a leading listed NBFC, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 20 25, delivering exceptional growth across key financial indicators. The Board of Directors also approved a preferential issue of equity shares aggregating ₹70 crores, reinforcing the Company's commitment to sustained expansion and value creation.

Managements Perspectives

The Company's robust performance in Q1 reflects its effective growth strategy, operational efficiency, and customer-focused approach. The sharp increase in revenue, profitability, and AUM demonstrates the strength of the lending portfolio and disciplined risk management.

Commenting on the results, the Managing Director Joby George said" We are delighted to begin FY 2025-26 on such a strong note. This performance validates our strategic initiatives, strong governance, and the dedication of our team. The substantial growth across income, margins, and profitability reinforces our market positioning and operational capabilities.

Preferential Issue of Equity Shares

The Board has approved a preferential issue of equity shares at ₹30.50 per share, aggregating ₹70 crores, subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals. The funds raised will be deployed to:

* Strengthen the Company's capital base

* Expand branch operations and geographical reach

* Invest in digital and operational technology

* Diversify the product portfolio

This capital infusion is expected to serve as a growth catalyst, enabling the Company to leverage emerging opportunities and further enhance shareholder value.

