Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 18:Supreme Facility Management Limited (NSE - SFML), one of the leading players in the facility management sector, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY26.

H1 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 231.04 Cr, HoH growth of 13.97%* EBITDA of ₹ 19.92 Cr, HoH growth of 12.73%* EBITDA Margin (%) of 8.62%, HoH change of -10 BPS* Net Profit of ₹ 4.43 Cr, HoH growth of 40.63%* Net Profit Margin (%) of 1.92%, HoH growth of 36 BPS* EPS of ₹ 1.79, HoH growth of 14.74%

H1 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 197.36 Cr, HoH growth of 16.58%* EBITDA of ₹ 18.63 Cr, HoH growth of 13.37%* EBITDA Margin (%) of 9.44%, HoH change of -27 BPS* Net Profit of ₹ 3.76 Cr, HoH growth of 35.00%* Net Profit Margin (%) of 1.90%, HoH growth of 26 BPS* EPS of ₹ 1.51, HoH growth of 9.42%

H1 FY26 Consolidated Highlights:

* Segment-wise Revenue Breakdown:* Integrated Facility Management: ₹169.23 Cr, contributing 73.46% of revenue.* Employee Transportation: ₹55.09 Cr, contributing 23.92% of revenue.* Production Support Services: ₹6.04 Cr, contributing 2.62% of revenue.

Commenting on the Performance Amol Shingate, CEO of Supreme Facility Management Limited, said, "H1 FY26 has been an encouraging period for us, supported by strong client confidence and the continued shift toward integrated outsourcing across industries. Our diversified presence in automotive, engineering, IT/ITeS, FMCG and logistics, along with our ability to deliver IFM, transportation, supply chain, production support and food services under a single platform, helped us maintain solid traction through the first half.

We strengthened our presence across key Western markets while expanding into fast-growing clusters in the North and South. Our acquisitions in food services, production support and transportation are now well integrated, and the IPO proceeds give us the flexibility to accelerate both organic growth and selective inorganic opportunities.

Looking ahead, our growth roadmap is clear. We are targeting a 23-25% CAGR in revenue over the medium term and aiming to double our topline in the next three to four years through a balanced approach of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Margin enhancement remains a central priority -- we are working on improving EBITDA through cost efficiency, value-added services and an optimized service mix, with a goal of achieving around a 100-basis-point improvement in the medium term. As scale builds, we expect operating leverage and our margin-accretive business segments to further strengthen profitability.

We are also deepening the use of advanced technology platforms and data-driven operations to enhance service reliability and accelerate market penetration. With increasing acceptance of our integrated model, we see meaningful scope to grow wallet share through cross-selling and bundled offerings across existing large clients.

With a strong pipeline, steady sectoral demand and a clear strategic direction, we believe we are well positioned to sustain this momentum and deliver consistent, profitable growth in the periods ahead."

