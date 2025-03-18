Sustainability Shines as one its Pioneers, Chirag Nakrani - Founder of Rayzon Solar, Featured as a Shark in Shark Tank India

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 18: Participating in Shark Tank India is an accomplishment in itself, but Chirag Nakrani, Founder and Director of Rayzon Solar, raised the bar by becoming the first entrepreneur from Surat to feature as a Shark on the popular reality show.

As a visionary entrepreneur, Chirag Nakrani is on a mission to give back to nature through his pioneering business venture, Rayzon Solar - one of India's leading solar manufacturers. His participation in Shark Tank India not only highlights his achievements but also propels his ambition to take sustainable energy solutions to a global stage. The special episode featuring Chirag will air on the OTT platform SonyLiv on March 17th and 18th, 2025.

Known for his unique approach to business, Chirag evaluates ventures with a focus on sustainability. "Many entrepreneurs focus on profits, but I seek those who prioritize preserving nature," he shares. His commitment to eco-friendly practices is evident in how he assesses business models, always considering the long-term environmental impact.

During his appearance on Shark Tank India, Chirag mentored young entrepreneurs, encouraging them to integrate sustainability into their business strategies. "Young entrepreneurs bring immense energy, and I aim to channel some of that energy toward creating a greener future for the next generation," he adds.

Reflecting on his experience, Chirag says, "India's entrepreneurial spirit is thriving, especially with new-age entrepreneurs who are solving real-world problems. Shark Tank India gives these bright stars the platform to showcase their innovative ideas, and interacting with them was truly inspiring."

At a young age, Chirag has already achieved significant milestones and is a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs. His journey demonstrates how a successful business can thrive while staying committed to the planet's well-being.

