‘Celebrity MasterChef’: Dipika Kakar Makes an Emotional Exit From Farah Khan’s Culinary Show, Reveals How She Pushed Herself Despite Injury

Celebrity MasterChef has captivated audiences with its exciting challenges that test the culinary skills of some of the biggest names in Indian television. Actress Dipika Kakar, who has won hearts with her cooking skills and exemplary performance, has quit the show due to an injury. A couple of weeks back, the Sasural Simar Ka fame injured her shoulder, and the pain has been worsening with each passing day. In the latest episode of Celebrity MasterChef, Dipika Kakar was eliminated after she decided to quit the show due to her injury just days before the grand finale. Dipika Kakar Out of ‘Celebrity MasterChef’? Actress Quits the Cooking Reality Show Due to Health Concerns – Reports.

Dipika Kakar Bids Farewell to ‘Celebrity MasterChef’

In the latest Holi episode of Farah Khan's Celebrity MasterChef, Dipika Kakar announced her decision to quit the show. She revealed that she is struggling to continue in the competition due to an injury. Explaining her condition, she said, "The situation has worsened. There is stiffness due to the injury and it is increasing in my back as well. So I wont be able to cook."

Dipika Kakar’s Instagram Post

The actress confessed that she has been pushing herself despite being advised to rest. She said, "Two weeks back when the injury happened, the doctor had told me the only solution was to rest. But I kept going, took breaks and came back. However, being here and not being able to give my best doesn't feel right because I constantly have to be cautious about my hand."Judge Ranveer Brar confirmed that she won't be able to continue on the show. While leaving the show, Dipika expressed her gratitude and thanked everyone for emphatically supporting her. ‘Bigg Boss’ Star Shiv Thakare Replaces Dipika Kakar After Her Exit From ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ – Reports.

Dipika Kakar gave a tough competition to the other contestants on the show. She was also the first participant to receive thee immunity pin. With her exit, it will be interesting to see who emerges as the ultimate winner of Celebrity MasterChef.

