Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: Surbhi Group marks a new chapter in Mumbai's suburban landscape with an ambitious expansion plan. Leveraging its expertise in redefining urban living through iconic landmarks, Surbhi is on a mission to transform the city's suburbs.

Surbhi Group's meticulously crafted residential and commercial projects encourage community living and collaboration, featuring lifestyle-driven amenities and contemporary architecture. With more than 51 projects in the pipeline, the group is poised to deliver a blend of luxurious yet affordable housing solutions across Mumbai.

With over 24 years of excellence in the industry, Surbhi Group has earned a strong reputation for trust and reliability. The company has successfully delivered 30+ landmark projects, spanning over 10 million sq. ft., fulfilling the dreams of 10,000+ happy families. Now, the group is accelerating its vision to cater to a broad spectrum of lifestyle preferences.

Building at Full Speed, Catering to Every Purpose

From high-end luxury residences to affordable housing solutions and cutting-edge commercial spaces, Surbhi Group is developing dynamic, sustainable projects that meet the diverse needs of modern urban dwellers and businesses. The group's upcoming developments aim to redefine Mumbai's skyline while addressing the evolving expectations of the city's population.

At the helm of this transformative journey is Mitesh Shah, the visionary founder of Surbhi Group, who firmly believes in the company's ethos: "Redefining the Urban Lifestyle." His relentless pursuit of excellence and customer-centric approach have been instrumental in shaping Surbhi Group into a trusted name in real estate.

A Name You Can Trust

Surbhi Group's rapid growth is a testament to its unwavering dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. As the company continues to push boundaries, it is set to become a dominant player in Mumbai's real estate sector, offering solutions tailored to the unique needs of every homebuyer and business owner.

When asked about his inspiration to build homes, Mitesh Shah proudly shared:"We believe that quality is not a destination, but an ongoing journey. Each foundation we lay, each project we create, is crafted with the resident in mind. At Surbhi, we nurture a culture of quality that will be remembered for generations."

Rijin Florence - Dahisar WestMore than just a residential space, Rijin Florence is about living life at full speed! When asked what makes this project special, Mitesh Shah said, "Rijin Florence is designed for those who seek nothing but the finest homes with exceptional connectivity."

Rijin Grandeur - Dahisar West

Rijin Grandeur offers a new standard in fine living -- featuring top-tier amenities and contemporary architecture, this residency is designed to fulfill every aspiration of an elevated lifestyle.

Rijin Cityshore - Dahisar West

With spacious interiors, state-of-the-art amenities, and outstanding connectivity, Rijin Cityshore is thoughtfully designed to transform the everyday living experience in the heart of Mumbai's landscape.

Rijin Twinstar - Borivali East

Located in Borivali (E), Rijin Twinstar offers the perfect harmony of luxury and nature. The project provides breathtaking views, unparalleled comfort, and the assurance of a dream home.

Rijin Pride - Borivali East

At Rijin Pride, residents enjoy the perfect blend of luxury and coziness -- creating a true sanctuary in the heart of Borivali (E), Mumbai.

Dias House - Vile Parle West

Surbhi Group proudly presents its most luxurious South Mumbai project to date -- Dias House, Vile Parle (W). With world-class leisure amenities and scenic views, it offers everything one desires under one roof.

About Surbhi Group: Founded in 2000, Surbhi Group has been a trusted name in the real estate industry for over two decades. With a robust portfolio of 30+ completed projects, over 10 million sq. ft. delivered, and 10,000+ happy families, the company has established itself as a leader in the field. As it continues to expand its footprint, Surbhi Group remains committed to building quality spaces that foster thriving communities.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Media Contact:

+91 8291919910

surbhiconstruction.com

