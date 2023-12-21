Business News | Sustainable Farming Gets a Boost as Pahal Launches Modern Biogas Plant in Collaboration with Sistema.bio

BusinessWire India
Kheralu, Mehsana District (Gujarat) [India], December 21: Pahal Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. (Pahal), a leading provider of financial services, proudly announces the launch of financing services for innovative biogas solutions aimed at fostering sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation. At a launch event in Kheralu, District Mehsana, Pahal introduced technology-powered biogas solutions by Sistema.bio to individual loan customers. The event was attended by local farmers, government officials, and representatives from Sistema.bio, Accion, and Sa-Dhan.
Sistema.bio provides a prefabricated modular biogas solution that includes a full suite of biogas appliances and connections. This system effectively tackles the pressing challenge of waste management by transforming animal waste into nutrient-rich biofertilizer and clean energy. "We are delighted to present this revolutionary bio digester product to our valued customers in Kheralu District, Mehsana," said Dharmesh Shah, Associate Director of Pahal. "This technology not only provides a sustainable energy source but also promotes soil health and fertility. Pahal is dedicated to supporting our farming communities while contributing to a cleaner and greener environment. This partnership with Sistema.bio will help us."
