Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Dunki was nothing less than a celebration as his fans were seen dancing to the song "Lutt Putt" in the theatres and celebrating with firecrackers. Fans swarmed theatres to catch a glimpse of their favourite star Shah Rukh on the big screen for the third time in the same year. Pictures and videos of fans celebrating have taken over the internet. Dunki Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Film!.

A video shows, fans dancing inside the theatres near the screen on the track "Lutt Putt". A clip also shows fans holding fireworks alongside the cutout of Dunki. The first show of the film was showcased at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy. Fans brought party poppers and confetti to the first-day show of the film. A a big cut-out of Shah Rukh Khan was also set up at Gaiety Galaxy where fans celebrated the superstar by bursting firecrackers and throwing confetti on the same. Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki Drop 5’ to be Unveiled Soon – Reports.

Dunki: SRK Fans Dance and Celebrate with Firecrackers as Film Releases in Theatres

#ShahRukhKhan𓃟 's film release is nothing less than a celebration for his fans. After celebrating outside the theatres, fans couldn’t stop cheering and grooving to SRK’s ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ song while watching #Dunki. Watch 👇#DunkiReview #RajkumarHirani #worlddais #DunkiStorm… pic.twitter.com/Dc2zeqiN5M — Dais World ® (@world_dais) December 21, 2023

Watch Dunki Trailer:

The film, which marks SRK's collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani, also features Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Dia Mirza, and Satish Shah in supporting roles. In 2023, SRK had a win at the box-office with Pathaan and Jawan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2023 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).