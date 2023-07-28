NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 28: There are four sides to this story as swatch turns a pivotal decision from the early 1980s into an exciting 2023 “WHAT IF?”

One moment in time can change everything. It’s 1982, and the founders of what would become Swatch are faced with a huge decision – should the new revolutionary Swatch be round or square? Fast-forward four decades, and the fateful choice of the round shape has paved the way for a bright, vibrant, and successful story.

But WHAT IF a square Swatch had been chosen? The new BIOCERAMIC WHAT IF? Collection plays out an alternate and fun reality. Swatch is once again challenging the status quo by revisiting the square watch prototype from 1982 to create an exciting new collection bursting with positive provocation and a rebellious streak. The unexpected collection represents a significant breakthrough made possible by Swatch’s innovative BIOCERAMIC material. By combining ceramic powder with biosourced materials, Swatch BIOCERAMIC achieves remarkable strength and durability to conquer the challenges associated with the unique side of this square design. It dives headfirst into uncharted waters, breaks free from the norm, and embraces a life full of fun and zero regrets.

Four styles stand out from the Swatch crowd with strong, square edges and 33mm × 33mm case. The crisp dial, case and muted matte gray, green, beige, and black tones take inspiration from the very first Swatch models and reflect design aesthetics from four decades ago, that couldn’t be any more current. The BIOCERAMIC case, crown, and buckle embody Swatch’s innovative spirit. The biosourced edge-toedge glass provides a striking side view of the dial, a first for Swatch. The hands are glow-in-the-dark, and there is a day-date calendar window at 3 o’clock. The new integrated biosourced strap – another first for Swatch – illustrates the design mastery thanks to BIOCERAMIC in a way impossible to imagine back then. And here’s the playful twist: Each new battery cover features a dial from one of the four first 1983 Swatch watches created, paying tribute to the 40th anniversary of the GENT watch.

Positive provocation and joie de vivre made in Switzerland: since its founding in 1983, Swatch has shaken up the watch industry. Thanks to its striking designs which always reflect the zeitgeist, Swatch remains one of the leading watch manufacturers and the most sought-after brands in the world – and has always stayed true to itself. The company surprises again and again, whether it be with regularly released new models or special collections. The revolutionary way in which Swatch thinks and acts has always been evident with its early involvement in action sports, such as BMX, longboarding and surfing. The Swatch Art Peace Hotel in Shanghai embodies the brand’s love of art and brings together artists from around the world.

