Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1: Sweden and India reinforced bilateral cooperation in maritime innovation, sustainable industry, and renewable energy during the strategic visit of Ms. Sara Modig, State Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden, Ms. Ebba Busch, Ministry for Climate and Enterprise, Sweden.

The official visit to Mumbai included a business roundtable discussion with Mr. Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Government of India, as well as interactions with Swedish maritime companies including APOCCA, Candela, Echandia, Berg Propulsion and Trelleborg. Discussions focused on disruptive shipping technologies, port modernization, and opportunities for collaboration in sustainable maritime infrastructure.

A key highlight of the visit was a site tour of Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), India's premiercontainer port, located in Navi Mumbai, where the delegation gained key insights into portOperations.

The State Secretary also met with leading Swedish steel companies to understand the prevailing challenges and emerging opportunities in the sector.

"Ms. Sara Modig's presence marks a new chapter in the Sweden-India partnership, built on mutual respect, technological collaboration, and a shared commitment to carbon neutrality. From industry-leading shipping solutions to inclusive growth in maritime industries, the conversations held during this visit reflect our joint ambition to drive climate-smart development and create resilient, future-ready ecosystems. We look forward to shaping these engagements into long-term collaborations that benefit both nations and address contemporary global challenges," said Mr. Sven Ostberg, Consul General of Sweden in Mumbai.

Ms. Modig will also be visiting New Delhi to meet with senior officials from the Ministry of Steel and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, exploring alliances in steel production and clean energy transitions. Moreover, she will hold discussions with Swedish brands such as H&M, IKEA, and Kappahl, alongside the Fashion Design Council of India, to explore circular fashion and responsible sourcing.

Sweden's cutting-edge technologies, combined with India's scale, market depth, and implementation, hold immense potential for setting new benchmarks in global sustainability and delivering impactful solutions for the world.

