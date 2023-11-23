BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: Symbiosis Skills & Professional University (SSPU) announces the launch of its pioneering Work Integrated B.Tech program in Pune. These AICTE-approved programs are tailored to empower working professionals, especially diploma holders, to complete their B.Tech degree in just three years. The Work Integrated B.Tech program is a transformative opportunity for individuals who, due to various personal and professional constraints, have been unable to pursue their dream degree education. This full-time degree program offers the flexibility of lectures, training, and practical sessions that align with the candidates' convenience. Within this program, SSPU offers two specialized tracks: B.Tech in Automobile Engineering and Advanced Mechatronics & Industrial Automation. Additionally, the university provides a range of value-added courses, enhancing the overall engineering training experience. Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor of SSPU, emphasized the significance of this opportunity, stating, "This initiative not only enables working professionals to upskill themselves but also paves the way for promising new career trajectories." The first batch of the Work Integrated B.Tech program, in collaboration with Sigma Engineered Solutions, a reputable Pune-based company, has commenced with 32 candidates. Students attend classes over weekends and online for select subjects. A recent induction program was conducted on the university campus, welcoming the inaugural cohort of Sigma. Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor of the university, extended a warm welcome to the students, who, with an average work experience of 15 years, are enthusiastic about returning to mainstream education. Symbiosis Skills & Professional University, a pioneering skill-focused institution, maintains a strong synergy with its industry partners. It is set to launch more batches of Work Integrated B.Tech in coming days with captive batches of its industry partners.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)