Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 1: Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences (SUAS), Indore, in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), successfully organized the 'ISRO Exhibition 2025 - From Earth to the Stars: India's Journey in Space' from 23rd to 25th August 2025 at the Symbiosis University campus, Super Corridor, near Airport, Bada Bangarda, Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The exhibition, organized to mark National Space Day on August 23, was inaugurated in the presence of Prof. (Dr.) Vinith Kumar Nair, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Durgesh Mishra, Dr. Manish Jha, Registrar, and senior ISRO scientists Ravi Kumar Verma, Dinesh Kumar Agrawal, and Shalini Gangele.

The exhibition showcased India's remarkable achievements in space research, cutting-edge technologies, and iconic satellite models, including Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, Aryabhata, Bhaskara, Mangalyaan, Gaganyaan, PSLV, GSLV, and many others. A special attraction was the 'Space on Wheels' display, which brought ISRO's innovations closer to the public.

Open to all age groups and supported by professional bodies like IIC, IEI, IEEE, and others, the event welcomed schools, colleges, and universities in large numbers. Entry was free, and the exhibition saw the participation of more than 10,000 students, teachers, professionals, and science enthusiasts and participants in various contests like Poster Making, Rangoli, Quiz, Debate, Idea Hackathon, and Science Model Exhibition.

On this occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Vinith Kumar Nair, Vice-Chancellor, SUAS, said:

"This initiative was carried out through the Government of India. ISRO has come to Indore today through Symbiosis. Organized on National Space Day, the exhibition featured large-scale satellite and rocket models, allowing students to experience India's space journey firsthand. ISRO's technical team guided and inspired students throughout the event."

Ravi Kumar Verma, Senior Scientist, ISRO, remarked:

"Through Chandrayaan-3, India successfully achieved a soft landing on the Moon. Two years ago, India became the fourth country in the world to place its national flag on the Moon. For any Indian, it is a matter of pride that our flag is waving on the Moon."

Dinesh Kumar Agrawal, Senior Scientist, ISRO, shared:

"This exhibition was organized under the program 'ISRO at Your Doorstep' and 'Space on Wheels.' Students learned about satellite models, rocket functioning, and how space technology impacts daily life."

Shalini Gangele, Senior Scientist, ISRO, added:

"The Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibition was brought from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to Indore through Symbiosis. Students learned about ISRO's milestones, its future vision, and the significant role of women empowerment within ISRO."

The Valedictory Ceremony on August 25, 2025, was marked by Dr. Manish Jha, Registrar, who highlighted how such initiatives contribute to the upskilling of students and nurture their scientific temperament. During the ceremony, ISRO felicitated the winners of various competitions conducted under the Science Exhibition Week, including Poster Making, Rangoli, Quiz, Debate, Idea Hackathon, and Science Model Exhibition. Students from leading schools such as Ekanaya, Ryan International, DPS, and many others were recognized for their innovative contributions.

The exhibition was coordinated under the guidance of Dr. Durgesh Mishra, Director, SCSIT, and organized by Dr. Neha Gupta, Deputy Director, CSIT, and Dr. Brajesh Shrivas, Assistant Professor, BDS.

This three-day event not only celebrated India's stellar journey in space exploration but also ignited curiosity, innovation, and inspiration among students and the community.

