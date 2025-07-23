PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 23: TACC Limited is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB) as the next step forward in the development of sustainable, durable and high performance concrete using TACC's Graphene based additives.

Graphene, a single layer of carbon atoms in a hexagonal lattice, is known for its exceptional strength, conductivity, and lightweight properties, with applications in electronics, energy storage, coatings, composites, construction materials, and textiles.

With TACC's innovative graphene based additives and NCB's expertise in concrete technology, this collaboration aims to:

Integrate graphene's exceptional properties into concrete to enhance strength, durability, and overall performance.Contribute to lowering carbon emissions, aligning with India's vision for net-zero emissions and climate commitments.This collaboration will drive advancements in next generation construction materials, paving the way for high-performance, sustainable infrastructure.

About TACC

TACC Limited, an innovation-driven venture of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, is a key player in the advanced materials sector, specializing in synthetic graphite and graphene derivatives. With a strong commitment to green technologies and sustainability, TACC continues to push the boundaries of graphene synthesis and its diverse industrial applications.

www.tacclimited.com

About National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB)

National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB) is the premier research body under the administrative control of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Govt. of India, devoted to technology development and transfer, continuing education and industrial services, devoted to cement and construction industries. It is devoted to protect the interests of consumers of cement and concrete in the country. NCB's stakeholders are Government, Industry and Society, who perceive NCB's role as discharging national responsibility, providing adequate technology support and improving the quality of life.

www.ncbindia.com

