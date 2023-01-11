Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 11(ANI/PRNewswire): The wide-scale layoffs over the past few months have impacted thousands of professionals in India. As India's largest Recruitment Process Outsourcing organization, Taggd.in is putting in concerted efforts to help the laid-off professionals in the tech space get new jobs through its extensive network of foundationally strong employers across Industries for various tech and allied roles.

The mass layoffs that started somewhere in July 2022, primarily as a response to the growing threats of a global recessionary environment, have impacted *17,000+ tech employees in India so far, and the situation continues to remain grim.

The talent pool is now flooded with thousands of skilled technology professionals, and Taggd.in is committed to positively leveraging its reach amongst the top employers of India to help candidates overcome this challenging phase. Some of the most sought-after tech talent by companies is for the roles of FullStack developers, Cloud Developers, UI Engineers, DevOps Experts, QA Engineers, and Data Engineers.

The present layoff scenario has posed a mighty challenge to thousands of employees. The situation cannot be underplayed in any sense. However, the silver lining is the relatively better performance of the overall Indian economy, and the increasing need for skilled, particularly Tech talent, across non-IT sectors too.

"At Taggd.in, we are proactively working towards highlighting these new opportunities and helping our candidate pool get a job at the earliest by reducing the time to hire. By using our deep industry connections, the vast pool of available jobs, and our proprietary AI-powered hiring tool, Taggd.in fast-tracks the entire process right from shortlisting profiles to arranging interviews as we did for an IT giant where we reduced the time to fill from 75 days to 45 days. The situation is indeed overwhelming for many, but we are here for you in these challenging times," shares Manish Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, Taggd.in.

Besides managing end-to-end recruitment for some of the largest companies in India, Taggd has collaborations with over 100 companies for their permanent hiring needs.

Taggd.in is India's leading RPO and digital recruitment platform that provides 'Ready-to-Hire' talent to India Inc. With exclusive mandates to fill thousands of job roles, Taggd.in is in a unique position to efficiently help candidates in their job-search process. Taggd.in has placed 550,000+ candidates over the last 10 years and serves as a preferred talent acquisition partner for several leading conglomerates across India.

*Source: Business Standard Industry Report

