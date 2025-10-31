The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at its fabrication plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. (File Photo/ Reuters)

Taipei [Taiwan], October 31 (ANI): Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has secured three construction permits for its plan to build a state-of-the-art A14 wafer fab in Taichung, central Taiwan, and is likely to start construction soon, the Central Taiwan Science Park Bureau said on Wednesday, according to a report by Focus Taiwan.

As per the report, Wang Chun-chieh, deputy director general of the science park bureau, said the world's largest contract chipmaker has received three construction permits: one to build a fab to roll out sophisticated chips, another to build a central utility plant (CUP) to provide water and electricity for the facility and the other to build three office buildings.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Killed by Minor School Drop Outs in Karnataka; Daughter's Role Suspected.

The report noted that Wang said that with the three permits, TSMC will be able to begin the construction of its high-speed wafer fab soon, citing a recent briefing to the park authorities by the chipmaker as noting the facility will use the advanced A14 process.

Wang's comments came after the National Science and Technology Council (NSTS) confirmed on Oct. 18 that TSMC had applied for permission from the science authorities to build the A14 fab.

Also Read | Mahakal Temple in West Bengal's Darjeeling Bans Short Skirts, Offers Ghagra Rentals at INR 25.

Citing information on the TSMC website, the report said that the A14 technology is designed to drive artificial intelligence transformation by delivering faster computing and greater power efficiency.

"The A14 technology, or 1.4-nanometer process, will be 15 per cent faster than the 2nm process at the same power," the report quoted TSMC. "With a 30 per cent power reduction, the 1.4nm chip will have the same speed as the 2nm, which is scheduled to start commercial production later this year. "

The 3nm process is the latest technology for which TSMC has started mass production. The report noted that the company's advanced processes, including 3nm, 5nm and 7nm, are in high demand during the current artificial intelligence development boom and the company has intensified efforts to upgrade its technologies to meet growing demand.

The science park has completed preparatory work for the A14 fab site with TSMC conducting joint inspections and the report said the chipmaker is likely to kick off construction work soon.

Taichung City Government has said TSMC's new fab is expected to create NT$485.7 billion (USD 15.85 billion) per year in production value and about 4,500 job openings.

According to the report, TSMC is aiming to begin construction of the A14 fab at the end of the year and start mass production in the second half of 2028. A recruitment campaign has begun for the new facility, Wccftech said.

"To a market estimate, TSMC will spend USD 49 billion to build the plant," the report said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)