Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25: Tanla Platforms Limited, India's largest CPaaS provider, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of FY26.

Key Metrics: First Quarter (April - June 2025)

- Revenue was at ₹ 1041 Cr, grew by 1.6% QoQ and 3.8% YoY

- Gross profit was at ₹261 Cr, with a gross margin of 25.0%

- EBITDA was at ₹ 164 Cr, with an EBITDA margin of 15.8%

- Profit after tax was at ₹ 118 Cr, with a profit after tax margin of 11.4%

- Earnings per share at ₹ 8.82

- Cash balance at ₹ 910 Cr, post payout of interim dividend

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, said, "Our AI-native platform will go live in August 2025 with a leading telco in Southeast Asia, deepening our inroads into international markets. Built on scalable AI infrastructure with an agentic layer, the platform will be seamlessly embedded in the telco ecosystem. Early feedback has been encouraging, and I am confident this will unlock new opportunities for long-term shareholder value creation."

Significant events during the quarter:

1. First deployment of AI native platform for mobile carriers and enterprises with a telco in Southeast Asia; commercial launch in Q2 FY26

2. Completed MaaP platform deployment for RCS across two Southeast Asian telcos

3. Appointment of Anubhav Batra as Chief Financial Officer effective 28th July 2025

4. Appointed Mr. Sunil Bhumralkar as an Independent Director to the Board

5. Announced a buyback of ₹175 Cr at ₹875 per share through the tender route mechanism; and expected to close by end of August 2025

About Tanla

Founded in 1999, Tanla Platforms Limited has revolutionized digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovation-led SaaS business. With a unique enterprise and user-centric approach, Tanla has emerged as a leader in the CPaaS industry dominating data security, privacy, spam, and scam protection. Headquartered in Hyderabad (India), Tanla is the preferred partner for over 2,000 enterprises across various industries, including global tech giants like Google, Meta, and Truecaller. Tanla is recognized as a 'Visionary' in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS and is ranked among the "1000 High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific" by the Financial Times. Tanla is publicly traded on the NSE and BSE (NSE: TANLA; BSE: 532790) and is included in prestigious indices such as the Nifty 500, BSE 500, Nifty Digital Index, FTSE Russell, and MSCI.

