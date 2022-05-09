Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tanla Platforms Limited, India's largest CPaaS provider, today unveiled "Wisely Insights" - a first in the industry feature that will enable access to real-time insights for leading enterprises, telcos, regulators, and the government. These rich insights are validated from two independent sources - blockchain-enabled Wisely platform as well as core telecom systems that will result in a multifold increase in end-to-end transparency. At Tanla, the purpose is "EC*2" i.e., "shaping the world of trusted digital experiences to empower customers and enable companies". Tanla's Wisely platform, created in collaboration with Microsoft, is a step further in this direction, allowing Tanla to serve its purpose better than ever before. Powered by blockchain, Wisely ensures complete transparency and is a single source of truth resulting in immutable audit trails and zero dispute settlements. Wisely platform was launched as the exclusive partner to VIL international network earlier this year.

To start with, Tanla is making this feature available to all enterprises and suppliers on its exclusive partner VIL's international network (on-net and off-net) through a single API. The feature will be accessible to all stakeholders irrespective of their commercial agreements with Tanla or VIL. What problem is Tanla's Wisely platform solving?

Also Read | South Africa Spinner Keshav Maharaj Named ICC Men's Player of the Month for April.

Today's world of messages has a significant trust deficit between enterprises, message aggregators, telcos, and consumers. The primary reason for the trust deficit is due to three things, which affect more than 20-30 per cent[1],[2],[3] of the international messages:

1. Counterfeits: Messages from enterprises are not being delivered as they get dropped by intermediaries. The industry refers to this loss as counterfeits.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Feel Special When People Compare Me With Michael Hussey, Says Devon Conway.

2. Grey routes: Messages that do get delivered but are rendered ineffective, as they are delayed (particularly in time-sensitive use cases such as One Time Passwords). These messages get delayed due to being attempted on several cheaper illegitimate routes, getting blocked and then eventually coming through the legitimate routes. These illegitimate routes are also referred to as "grey routes".

3. Lack of data privacy, encryption, and fraud: Messages that get delivered are not encrypted and are tampered with i.e., modified content, wrong headers, different channel of delivery e.g., OTT channels; resulting in significant data privacy and fraud issues as well as impacting the brand perception and brand value. This is further compounded by generation of fake traffic and fake delivery receipts.

How is Tanla's Wisely platform solving this problem?

Through Wisely Insights and the landmark partnership with VIL, Tanla aims to provide all its stakeholders with a holistic message audit trail for the international messages being sent to the VIL customers, thus having a single source of truth for the entire message trail.

Backed by AI/ML, these reports will help shed light on the entire journey of a message from submission to delivery with compelling insights across legitimate delivery and non-compliant traffic for various messaging use cases. Enterprises will be able to drill down on the following to get partner wise visibility into the non-compliant traffic that sets back the consumer experience:

* Why is the concern originating?- Counterfeits, illegitimate routing (i.e., P2P Sim Farms, GT's, Domestic A2P's)

* Who is responsible for this?- Source of counterfeits split by network- Sources of grey route split by operators, partners and originating circles

* How is this happening?- Examples of headers and message content tampering

* What is the impact?- Delivery efficiency, impact on business, compliance etc., through E2E visibility from message generation to delivery

What is the impact of Wisely Insights?

Empowered by the insights, Tanla is certain that its stakeholders will see a multifold impact:

* Enterprises can unlock distinctive customer experience by ensuring timely delivery through the right channels and routes, leading to an 8-10 per cent increase in ROI on their communications and conversions. Furthermore, this will significantly reduce customer churn due to non-delivery and late delivery of messages.

* Telecom operators will have revenue assurance and avoid 20-25 per cent of revenue loss through a reduction in message drops and usage of legitimate routes. Furthermore, this strengthens the relationships between telcos and enterprises.

* Regulators and government can be assured of 100 per cent compliance and adherence to applicable legal requirements (such as enablement of legal interception by telcos).

* End consumers can enjoy a gold standard experience due to on time prompt delivery of messages and be assured of 100 per cent data privacy.

Going forward, Wisely Insights will expand this feature to all digital interactions, suppliers, and geographies beyond India.

[1] Tanla propriety data and internal research, Dec 2021

[2] Report on A2P Messaging by Juniper Research, March 2019

[3] Mapping the Future of Enterprise Messaging: SMS, RCS, and Chat Bots: Research by Ovum TMT intelligence

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)