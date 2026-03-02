PNN

New Delhi [India], March 2: CEPT University's Faculty of Management has opened admissions for its specialised MBA programs designed exclusively for careers in the urban and built environment domain.

Also Read | Sehri Time and Iftar Time Today, March 3: Timings for 13th Roza of Ramzan 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi and More.

Unlike general management programs, CEPT's MBA offerings are structured specifically around the governance, financing, planning, and execution of urban systems and real estate markets. The Faculty of Management at CEPT University is among a limited number of institutions in the country that offer programs dedicated exclusively to the management of cities and infrastructure.

As India's real estate landscape continues to expand rapidly and urban systems grow in complexity, organisations across public, private, and development sectors are seeking professionals who combine analytical rigour with deep sectoral understanding.

Also Read | 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Trailer NOT Dropping on March 3, Makers Urge Fans To Wait for Official Announcement.

Commenting on the distinctive positioning of the programs, Pranavant, Dean, Faculty of Management, CEPT University, said, "India's urban and infrastructure expansion is not merely a growth story -- it is a structural transformation. This transformation demands managers who understand the institutional, financial, spatial, and regulatory dynamics that shape cities and real estate markets. Our MBA programs are intentionally domain-focused. They combine managerial rigour with deep engagement in infrastructure systems, land economics, governance frameworks, and design intelligence. We are preparing professionals who can manage and lead service delivery outcomes, mobilise capital responsibly, and shape the long-term trajectory of India's built environment."

The Faculty of Management at CEPT University offers two specialised MBA programs:

MBA in Urban Management: The MBA in Urban Management prepares professionals to manage the systems that enable cities to function -- from water supply, transport networks, and housing to energy distribution and municipal services. These systems operate through intricate institutional and financial structures that require informed decision-making and cross-sector coordination.

The two-year program combines the analytical depth of a professional MBA with immersive studio-based engagements in real urban contexts. Students work closely with municipal corporations, infrastructure agencies, consulting firms, and development organisations. Through these studios, they design implementation strategies, structure financing models for infrastructure projects, apply digital tools for city-scale data management, and bridge policy frameworks with operational realities.

Graduates pursue careers with global consulting firms such as EY, KPMG, Deloitte and PwC, infrastructure and development companies, multilateral agencies, government-backed national missions, and advisory organisations shaping India's urban future. The program offers both high-demand career pathways and long-term sectoral stability.

MBA in Real Estate: The MBA in Real Estate is designed to prepare professional managers for organised real estate development, financing, and investment.

The program builds capabilities in capital markets, land and property economics, project structuring, sustainability, construction processes, and design differentiation. Drawing upon CEPT University's interdisciplinary strengths in architecture, urban systems, construction technology, and building design, the program integrates managerial competence with spatial and strategic intelligence.

Graduates are equipped for leadership roles in real estate development firms, investment and private equity platforms, International Property Consultants (IPCs), infrastructure enterprises, and allied urban sectors. As institutional capital increasingly enters India's property markets, the demand for professionally trained real estate managers continues to rise significantly.

Admissions Open

As India's urban population grows and infrastructure investments accelerate, specialised managerial expertise is becoming central to sustainable and inclusive development. CEPT University's Faculty of Management is committed to building a cadre of professionals capable of navigating the financial, technical, and institutional complexities of the urban economy.

For program details, eligibility criteria, and application deadlines, visit: www.cept.ac.in

About CEPT University

CEPT University is a recognized leader in education and research in the areas of architecture, planning, design, technology, and urban management. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals, and its research programs deepen understanding in its areas of expertise. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to supportthe national,state andcitygovernmentsand large sections of private industry. Through its education, research, and advisory activities, the University strives to contribute to enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns, and cities.

The University comprises five faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, and the Faculty of Management. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India-specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years. CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005, enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture, supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Centre of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has over 30 ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)