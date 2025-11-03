HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Tata AutoComp Systems Limited, a leading provider of automotive and mobility component solutions, concluded a highly successful participation at the International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The auto component conglomerate's participation marked a significant milestone in its journey of diversification into the railway mobility sector.

The Tata AutoComp booth was inaugurated by the Honourable State Minister of Railway, Mr. Ravneet Singh, alongside BEML Chairman & MD, Shri Shantanu Roy. The booth received an exceptional response from visitors, including distinguished dignitaries from the Railway Ministry, Metro and Urban Transport (MoUD), and prominent industry leaders.

The Tata AutoComp booth attracted significant attention from a broad spectrum of the railway industry for the company's innovative propulsion systems, lightweight composite components, seating solutions, and HVAC technologies--all engineered to enhance performance, energy efficiency, and passenger comfort.

Key visitors included high-ranking officials from across the entire railway ecosystem, such as leadership from the Ministry of Railways and various Central and Zonal Railway authorities. Further engagement came from critical Production Units like MCF, ICF, and RCF, along with representatives from major Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) including BEML, BHEL, and RITES. The booth also hosted experts from crucial Technical and Regulatory bodies such as RDSO and IRSME. Strong interest was shown by leading Private Sector OEMs and suppliers in the mobility space, including Alstom, Hitachi, Titagarh, and Texmaco.

The company has formed strategic partnerships with leading international players such as Skoda, Compin Fainsa, and Air International Thermal Systems to bring advanced global technologies to India. With a strong focus on localization, Tata AutoComp is adapting these technologies to meet Indian requirements--making them cost-competitive, efficient, and aligned with the nation's mobility vision.

Speaking on the success of the event, Mr. Arvind Goel, Vice Chairman, Tata AutoComp Systems, said,

"India's railways are on the cusp of a major technological transformation, with trains like Vande Bharat and other new-generation models leading the way. For Tata AutoComp, with our deep expertise in auto components, the railway sector is a natural extension of our capabilities--enabling us to meet the evolving requirements of India's modern rail ecosystem."

Mr. Manoj Kolhatkar, Managing Director & CEO, Tata AutoComp Systems, added,

"Tata AutoComp's participation at IREE 2025 further strengthens the company's position as a trusted partner in India's railway modernization journey--leveraging decades of automotive engineering and manufacturing expertise to deliver reliable, localized, and future-ready solutions for the country's rapidly evolving rail ecosystem."

Mr. Radek Svoboda, MD & CEO, Skoda Electric, said:"India's railway industry is evolving at an extraordinary pace, demanding the latest technologies that enhance efficiency, sustainability, and passenger comfort. Our focus is on bringing advanced, energy-efficient propulsion solutions for intercity and metro applications--supporting India's vision to localize, modernize, and build world-class, future-ready rail mobility aligned with global standards."

Marc Jammot, President, Compin Fainsa, said:"In today's fast-evolving rail industry, innovation is key to balancing energy efficiency with passenger comfort. We're developing lighter, ergonomically advanced seating solutions that reduce energy consumption without compromising comfort. By integrating new materials and design technologies, we aim to redefine passenger experience and contribute to sustainable, future-ready rail travel in India."

