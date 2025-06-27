NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Tata ClassEdge Limited (TCE), a leading organization providing digital & academic solutions to K-12 schools for both in-classroom and after school requirements, has announced a strategic collaboration with Tata STRIVE, India's premier skilling organization. This future-focused alliance will create a comprehensive education and employability ecosystem that seamlessly bridges the gap between academic learning and livelihood opportunities across India.

Also Read | Is ‘Win Prizes Everyday on Amazon Prime Day 12th to 14th July’ WhatsApp Message Genuine or Fake? Know How To Identify Spam Links in Messages.

Strategic Vision for Nation-Building

Driven by a shared vision for inclusive progress, this initiative reimagines how we prepare our learning ecosystem for the future.

Also Read | Xiaomi YU7 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About First EV SUV From Xiaomi To Gain 2,89,000 Orders in an Hour of Launch in China.

"This collaboration with Tata STRIVE marks a pivotal moment in our mission to facilitate quality education and takes it beyond the classroom. It will hopefully contribute to the TATA Group's commitment to nation-building through education and skill development, creating pathways that connect learning to livelihood and contribute meaningfully to India's youth and their future," said Mr. K.R.S. Jamwal, Executive Director, Tata Industries Limited, and Chairman, Tata ClassEdge Limited.

Comprehensive Ecosystem for Learning and Employability

The initiative will leverage Tata STRIVE's extensive Pan-India network of 150+ offline centres, providing Tata ClassEdge, having a strong presence in schools across the country, an opportunity to extend its proven teacher enablement expertise to even more diverse communities and regions.

"By integrating Tata ClassEdge's pedagogical excellence with Tata STRIVE's comprehensive skilling ecosystem, we can connect academic learning directly to career opportunities. This endeavour will help us reach more pre-service and in-service educators and provide them with the complete journey from foundational learning to career readiness," said Ms. Roopa Purushothaman, Chief Economist and Head of Policy Advocacy, Head of CSR and TAAP at Tata Sons.

Transformative Focus Areas

The strategic alliance will enable change across several critical dimensions of education and employability:

* Expanding Reach and Accessibility: Utilizing physical training centers and strong school presence to democratize access to skilling for employability across urban and rural India.

* Supporting NEP 2020 Implementation: Leveraging the partnership to help schools effectively adapt NEP 2020 guidelines with practical skilling components.

* Designing Career-Connected Learning Pathways: Developing programs that bridge the traditional gap between school education and livelihood preparation.

* Advancing Through Hybrid Skilling Models: Integrating digital innovation with hands-on training methodology to create hybrid learning experiences.

Reimagining Education for India's Future

According to Mr. Tarun Bhojwani, Director, Tata ClassEdge Limited, "This collaboration with Tata STRIVE isn't just about expanding our reach--it's about reimagining what education can achieve. It also adds a powerful dimension to our flagship initiative -- Better Teachers Make Better Students -- which drives holistic school transformation through various initiatives. This purposeful effort will help us build a skilling ecosystem that is truly scalable, inclusive, and deeply rooted in impact."

The strategy is to create large-scale impact by leveraging the capabilities of the two organizations within the skill development ecosystem. The approach will promote multidisciplinary, flexible learning opportunities while directly addressing the growing need for a skilled workforce.

"This alliance sets a new standard for educational partnerships in India, demonstrating how academic institutions and skilling organizations can work together to create holistic learning experiences. With the National Education Policy advocating vocationalization of school education, the importance of this partnership is more pronounced than ever before. The initiative will particularly benefit students and educators in underserved regions, providing them with access to quality education and practical training that were previously unavailable," said Mr. Ameya Vanjari, Chief Operating Officer at Tata STRIVE.

Responding to a critical need in India's educational landscape, this association creates continuous learning pathways that extend beyond traditional classroom boundaries. It supports teaching and learning communities in building practical skills that strengthen both their employability and entrepreneurial potential.

Tata ClassEdge Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Industries Limited, ensures seamless adoption of its academic solutions, making the transition to digital teaching and learning effortless for schools. Backed by the TATA Group's enduring commitment to education, the company's main objective is to provide digital & academic solutions to K-12 schools for both in-classroom and after school requirements and create impactful learning experiences for students nationwide.

Tata STRIVE is a skill development programme housed under the overall governance of Tata Community Initiatives Trust which was established in October 2014 as a public charitable trust by Tata Sons Private Limited. Today Tata STRIVE functions under the aegis of the Tata Trusts. Known for its comprehensive approach to skill development for employment, entrepreneurship or community enterprise, Tata STRIVE has established itself in strengthening the skill development ecosystem with a focus on disadvantaged.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)