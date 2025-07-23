BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23: It's time to browse, shop and splurge, because the season's most awaited sale is here! Whether you're refreshing your wardrobe or restocking your favourite beauty essentials, there's no better time to indulge as you gear up for the festive season. Tata CLiQ, the omnichannel e-commerce platform, is hosting the 'Moments that CLiQ Sale' across Tata CLiQ Fashion, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette, starting from July 24 to August 10, 2025. Featuring irresistible offers across categories like apparel, accessories, beauty, eyewear, footwear, home, jewellery, watches, and more, the sale invites shoppers to explore and shop the latest collections from leading fashion, luxury, and beauty brands, all while enjoying significant savings.

Sumit Puri, Vice President - Marketing, Tata CLiQ, said, "We are thrilled to offer a thoughtful selection of products across a wide range of categories on Tata CLiQ Fashion, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette, at never before prices. With the festive season around the corner, it brings joyful reunions with loved ones, which become an ideal occasion for one to shop for sparkle-ready styles and embrace the soft glam moments. We anticipate strong growth compared to last year's sale event, with categories like apparel, accessories, beauty, and watches expected to attract a strong consumer interest given the season. We look forward to making this a rewarding shopping experience for our customers as they kick-start their festive celebrations."

On Tata CLiQ Fashion, enjoy up to 30-85% off on brands across fashion and lifestyle, along with benefits such as additional coupons, cashback, and bank offers.

Refresh your look this season, as menswear brands like Arrow, Linen Club, Louis Philippe, Rare Rabbit, Spykar, and U.S. Polo Assn. are a minimum of 30% off, and womenswear brands like Cover Story, Biba, Forever New, Libas, Rareism, Vero Moda, and W are up to 30-70% off. Additionally, GAP is now live on the platform. Shoppers can avail up to 50% off on GAP menswear, womenswear, and kidswear. Enjoy up to 40-50% off on footwear brands like Adidas, Asics, Crocs, Metro, Mochi, Puma, Red Tape, and Skechers.

Wristwear from brands like Casio, Fossil, Titan, and Timex have offers one can't resist. The platform also has exclusive products and offers on timepieces from French Connection. In the handbags category, Accessorize London, Aldo, Hidesign, and Guess will be up to 30-40% off. Jewellery brands like GIVA, Mia by Tanishq, and P.N. Gadgil have dazzling offers. Complete your ensemble with trendy eyewear from Carrera, Lenskart, Oakley, Ray-Ban, and Vincent Chase that are available at unbeatable prices. The home category is up to 30-80% off on brands like Corelle, D'decor, Durian, Homesake, Nautica Home, and Wonderchef.

Sturdy and stylish luggage from brands like American Tourister, Skybags, Tommy Hilfiger, United Colors of Benetton, VIP, and Wildcraft are up to 30-70% off. If you are looking at upgrading your gadgets, this is the best time, as brands like Apple, BOAT, OnePlus, and Samsung have offers one can't miss.

With up to 60% off, Tata CLiQ Palette offers the best of beauty at attractive prices, along with benefits like additional coupons and bank offers to help one glam up for the season. Make-up brands like Lakme, Maybelline, Shopaarel, and Sugar Cosmetics are up to 50% off. Nourish your hair and skin this monsoon as haircare brands like L'Oreal Paris, Schwarzkopf Professional, and Wella Professionals are up to 25-45% off, and skincare staples from brands like Cosrx and The Body Shop are up to 30-40% off. Discover signature scents from brands like Ajmal and Skinn by Titan, which are up to 65% off.

Elevate your beauty ritual with offers in the luxury section. Make-up essentials from brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Dyson, De Fabulous, and OUAI are up to 10-40% off, and one can avail a flat 10% off on Clinique and M.A.C, along with complimentary gifts. Consumers can now access Tata CLiQ Palette on the Tata CLiQ Fashion app.

Tata CLiQ Luxury, India's premier luxury lifestyle platform, invites its esteemed shoppers to avail up to 50% off on leading global and Indian premier and luxury brands.

From wardrobe classics to seasonal must-haves, menswear brands like Calvin Klein Jeans, Lacoste, Gant, and True Religion are up to 20-60% off, with additional exclusive offers. Womenswear labels including Forever New, Guess, Karen Millen, MAC Duggal, and Sister Jane, along with lingerie brands like Calvin Klein Underwear and La Vie en Rose, are also up to 20-60% off. Put your best foot forward with up to 20-50% off on footwear brands like adidas Originals, Aldo, Geox, and New Balance. Boss Kids, Gant Kids, Karl Lagerfeld Kids, Lacoste, and Tommy Hilfiger in the kids category has unmissable offers. In the Indiluxe section, renowned labels like Da Milano, Masaba, Ritu Kumar, Rosso Brunello, S&N by Shantnu Nikhil, and others have attractive offers.

Celebrate timeless style with up to 10-50% off on timepieces from Earnshaw, Maserati, Michael Kors, and Seiko. Chopard, Prada, Tom Ford, and Versace in the eyewear category have special offers. In the accessories section, Aldo, Aspinal of London, Charles & Keith, GUESS, and Mulberry are up to 40-50% off. Add a touch of sophistication to elevate any look with jewellery from Swarovski and Ted Baker, which have standout offers. Enjoy incredible savings on home brands like Ecovacs, Le Creuset, Smeg and Spread Spain.

Avail up to 45% off on fragrances from Armani, Chopard, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Yves Saint Laurent, plus get gifts with purchases from brands like Jo Malone London and Tom Ford. Indulge in beauty favourites from brands like Bobbie Brown, Estee Lauder and Olaplex with a flat 10% off, along with complimentary gifts on purchase. In addition, Dyson is up to INR 14000 off, and haircare brands like Milkshake and Moroccanoil also have exciting offers with complimentary gifts.

Tata CLiQ Fashion and Tata CLiQ Luxury are offering a 15% instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and RBL credit cards. The ICICI Bank credit card offer runs from July 24 to August 10, 2025, while the RBL credit card offer is available from July 24 to 31, 2025, subject to T&C.

