New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Tata Sons Chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, said on Tuesday that the emerging geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the evolving situation in Iran and the broader Middle East could introduce a degree of instability, requiring corporations to remain vigilant and prepared for a range of possible outcomes.

Focusing specifically on supply chain stability, Chandrasekaran said that the Tata Group is closely monitoring its limestone procurement from the affected region. He acknowledged that while the current developments may create short-term uncertainty, there should not be any significant disruption to the company's supply chain.

"What we are seeing right now in Iran and the Middle East is that there will be some instability, but there should not be any problem with the supply chain. Our limestone procurement is being done from there. Tata Steel has enough inventory. Tata Steel will diversify into alternative sources. We are confident that there will be no problem because of that," he stated. His remarks underscored the group's preparedness and its proactive approach in maintaining operational continuity.

Chandrasekaran further observed that the conflict, which has escalated in recent days, points to a broader environment of geopolitical uncertainty. He emphasised the need to anticipate risks arising from such developments, not only for the Tata Group but also for India and the global economy. According to him, organisations must plan for multiple scenarios and account for emerging risks in order to remain resilient in the face of instability.

Highlighting the group's priorities amid the regional tensions, Tata Sons Chairman made it clear that employee safety remains paramount. He said that over the past three days, the group has been fully engaged in ensuring the safety and well-being of its workforce and their families.

"The safety of all our employees is our priority. For the last three days, our group has been fully active, and we are taking care of everyone's safety and everyone's family. All that is going on as a priority. If a few days or a few months of business are affected, we will recover. So that is something we have planned for. We plan for all the scenarios and risk mitigation," he added.

The Chairman's comments come amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which have led to disruptions in supply chains for companies around the world, reinforcing the need for careful planning and risk management at both corporate and global levels. (ANI)

