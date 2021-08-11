Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 11 (ANI/News Voir): The 'Great Place to Work (GPTW) Survey' has recognized Tatvic Analytics, a leading full-stack mar-tech company based in Ahmedabad, as one of the great workplaces in India.

The pan-India survey is conducted by Great Place To Work Institute, a global authority on workplace culture assessment.

According to the GPTW survey, people at Tatvic feel that they work for a company that is built with a strong vision to empower and inspire its people. A strong culture that promotes self-development and career development is fostered in the organization.

The survey states that employees at Tatvic are proud of the opportunities they get here and that the organisation promotes a performance-oriented culture.

Tatvic Analytics was recognised for its credibility, respect, fairness and pride. The company is notable for its culture of collaboration, competence, providing physical safety at the workplace, fair treatment to all employees without any discrimination, according to the survey.

Ravi Pathak, Co-founder & CEO, Tatvic Analytics, said, "We are committed to give a great work experience to our employees with a positive work environment, which brings out the best in their performance. We believe in empowering every single employee to perform their role at best that will propel the growth and development of the organization. We are glad and humbled to be recognized as a Great Place to Work and this accomplishment is an important milestone in our growth journey."

"The GPTW Survey helped us view Tatvic's strengths and areas of development in people-processes through the lens of its employees. Their honest feedback will certainly go a long way in developing an inclusive work culture where not just the company but even its employees get opportunities for growth. We will strive to work aggressively towards the areas of development and become an organization that employees look forward to associate with," Pathak further added.

Believing in the culture of fairness, flexibility, diversity, and inclusion, Tatvic aspires to continue working hard in the areas of development and excel in providing the safe and best working space to employees.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, and with their offices across the globe, Tatvic Analytics offers end-to-end Data & Marketing Analytics Consulting Services & Solutions with expertise in Google Analytics for Web & Firebase for mobile, Programmatic Campaign Management, Cloud for Marketing, Conversion rate optimization, Predictive ML-driven IP Solutions for Remarketing, Personalization and Customer Profiling.

Tatvic offers a wide range of solutions to businesses for data collection, analysis, and data visualizations, with data activation for marketing, by widening reach in the right target groups. The company aspires to excel in company culture and make a safe working environment for all the employees.

Great Place To Work Certification is one of the most prestigious achievements for any organization given by the Great Place To Work Institute, a Global Authority on workplace culture assessment.

