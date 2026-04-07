PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: Continuing with its age old commitment towards professional education, the Chamber of Tax Consultants (CTC) is set to organise a virtual lecture on the topic- "Changing Times: The Companies Compliance Facilitation Scheme (CCFS 2026) and Overview of Proposed Changes in the Companies Act, 2013." The main objective behind this is to discuss the main regulatory developments which impact corporate compliance and governance.

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Gaurav Pingle, a distinguished expert in corporate law, will be leading the session and will share insights on the newly introduced CCFS 2026 scheme, from 15th April, along with an overview of the recent amendments proposed under the Companies Act, 2013. The session has been designed for Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries, legal professionals, and corporate secretarial teams, offering a practical understanding of evolving compliance frameworks.

The programme will mainly focus on simplifying the facilitation scheme while addressing emerging trends in corporate law amendments. Participants can expect structured insights into compliance requirements, regulatory expectations, and the practical implications of the proposed changes for businesses and professionals.

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Organised by the Commercial and Allied Laws Committee of CTC, the session aims to equip attendees with updated knowledge and actionable insights to navigate the dynamic regulatory environment. The interactive format will also allow participants to engage with the speaker and seek clarity on critical aspects of corporate compliance.

Commenting ahead of the session, Committee Chairman Apurva Shah stated that"The Companies Compliance Facilitation Scheme 2026 is a progressive step towards easing compliance burdens while encouraging timely rectifications. The changes proposed in the Companies Act as well can have a deep impact on corporate governance and how corporates function in India. It is important for professionals to stay informed and prepared for these changes."

Initiatives like these help in reinforcing CTC's dedication to knowledge sharing, professional development, and fostering informed dialogue on key legal and regulatory developments.

About CTC

The Chamber of Tax Consultants (CTC) is a premier non-profit organisation established in 1926, dedicated to advancing knowledge and professional excellence in taxation, corporate laws, and allied fields. With a legacy spanning nearly a century, CTC continues to serve as a leading platform for learning, collaboration, and thought leadership for professionals across India.

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