BusinessWire India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 24: Tax2win.in, a government-authorised ERI and one of India's leading online tax filing platforms, has launched its Self ITR Filing service for Financial Year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26), supporting both ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms. Powered by an advanced AI engine and a user-friendly interface, the platform enables taxpayers to file their income tax returns quickly and accurately, within minutes.

Also Read | Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron Dating Controversy: 'Queen of Tears' Star Files Another Lawsuit Against Garosero YouTube Channel and Late Actress' Family - Deets Inside.

While ITR filing usually picks up around May or June, this year's deadline has been extended to 15th September 2025 (instead of the usual 31st July). With its early launch, Tax2win helps you get ahead, avoid last-minute stress, and receive refunds sooner.

All recent changes in ITR forms 1 & 4, announced by the Income Tax Department -- including updates on LTCG, HRA, deductions, and income classifications -- have already been integrated, ensuring 100% compliance from day one.

Also Read | Vladimir Mestvirishvili, Architect of India's Wrestling Resurgence, Passes Away at Age 69.

File for Any Type of Income - We've Got You Covered!

* Salary or Pension Income - File with or without Form 16* House Property Income - Declare rental income, home loan interest, or joint ownership* Business or Freelance Income - Ideal for self-employed professionals, consultants, and freelancers* Capital Gains - From shares, mutual funds, real estate, or F&O trading* Other Sources - FD interest, savings account interest, family pension, etc.* Crypto & Virtual Digital Assets (VDA) - Trade gains, airdrops, staking, and more* Lottery, Betting & Online Gaming Winnings - Report and file under correct tax provisions

AI-Backed Simplicity: Do-It-Yourself or Get Expert Help

Tax2win's Advanced AI-Powered Self-Filing Platform

Tax2win's Self-ITR filing platform is built on a powerful AI engine that takes the complexity out of tax filing. It automatically selects the correct ITR form, calculates your tax liability, and recommends the most beneficial tax regime -- all in just a few clicks.

Simply upload your Form 16, and our software instantly reads, extracts, and prefills your tax details -- no prior tax knowledge needed. Furthermore, you can also upload your Form 26AS, and the system will securely auto-fetch your income, deductions, TDS, advance tax, and other financial details directly from the Income Tax Department. The platform then generates your tax computation and guides you through filing in under 4 minutes -- even if it's your first time.

When it comes to capital gains, Tax2win's DIY platform goes a step further. Just upload your broker statement -- whether from Zerodha, Groww, Upstox, Fisdom, or any other major broker (as listed) -- and our intelligent system will auto-read your Profit & Loss report, classify each transaction (equity, intraday, F&O, mutual funds, etc.), and compute short-term and long-term capital gains or losses with complete accuracy.

Trained on extensive tax data, our machine learning models not only prefill your data but also flag missing or inconsistent entries, detect potential compliance issues, and ensure maximum accuracy. This helps minimise errors, reduce the risk of notices from the tax department, and save valuable time and effort.

Prefer Expert Support? Go CA-Assisted

For those who prefer expert support, Tax2win offers eCA Assisted Filing -- where an online Chartered Accountant(CA) handles everything from document review to accurate return filing. Whether you have received arrears or bonuses, or need help with tax-saving investments, the experts ensure timely and compliant filing. Tax2win also assists freelancers, consultants, and professionals with income declaration, business expense claims, and presumptive taxation. From capital gains, F&O trading, crypto income, and rental income to NRI or foreign income, the CAs cover it all -- including loss reporting and deduction planning to help you save more.

Why You Should File Early

* The earlier you file, the sooner you get your refund. No long wait times or processing delays.* Skip the deadline rush, server slowdowns, and the risk of errors under pressure.* Missed deadlines can lead to late fees, interest, or even legal action. Early filing keeps you safe.* Early filing gives you more time to choose the right tax regime and optimize deductions.* Be prepared for visa, loan, or higher education documentation A Word from the CEO

"At Tax2win, we believe that tax filing should be simple, accessible, and stress-free. By launching DIY ITR filing early for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26), we're empowering taxpayers with more time, better tools, and greater control over their returns. Powered by an AI engine and intuitive interface, even first-time filers can complete their ITR quickly, accurately, and confidently on the Tax2win DIY portal -- and get their refunds faster."

-- Abhishek Soni, CEO & Co-founder, Tax2win

Start ITR Filing Today!

Visit www.tax2win.in to file your ITR for FY 2024-25 and grab exclusive early-filing offers.

For support, call +91-9116684439 or email: support@tax2win.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)