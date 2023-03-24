New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): TCL - a leading consumer electronics brand and one of the dominant players in the global TV industry has become an official sponsor for the cricket team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the fourth time in a row. The sponsorship announcement has been made in line with the company's plans to launch its revolutionary series of 4K and QLED TVs.

Cricket fever in India is not going away. It lies inside the heart of every Indian that millions of fans worldwide buy tickets to watch Cricket LIVE while double the fans keep their eyes glued to their TV sets. Considering the love of Indians for cricket, TCL demonstrates its commitment to delivering a convenient and immersive viewing experience brought by continuous breakthroughs and innovations in technology.

The partnership will not only connect TCL with its existing and potential customers but also glorify exciting moments of the match through its tech-integrated LED TVs.

Delighted with the announcement, Xia Dongyue, CEO, of TCL India, said, "Being a technology-driven brand, we believe cricket and technology share a similar philosophy of connecting people and sharing enhanced experiences. Through this sponsorship, we have kept firm the trustful relationship between TCL and Sunrisers Hyderabad and are certain that SRH will play an integral role in creating an inclusive and exciting event for the viewers."

"Hyderabad is a big consumer market for us in India. Considering the popularity of SRH, our sponsorship will allow us to bring state-of-the-art HD and 4K LED TVs to consumers so they don't miss out on a single shot in the field," he added.

Commenting on the partnership, K Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, "Cricket has the power to create powerful connections among people and states. We believe that TCL's innovations in each of its products will build a strong community of the brand's consumers and SRH's fans. We look forward to witnessing a world-class and valuable viewing experience for the customers during the forthcoming cricket season."

The company announces to launch a broad spectrum of new products, extensively expanding the TCL product portfolio in 2023. Recently, the company has also unveiled its iconic range of Google TV and Android 11 TV, featuring FHD resolution with built-in Google voice assistant and much more. The next-gen product range boasts an HD-ready panel to display high-resolution images for an immersive viewing experience.

The company has always focused on delivering innovation through each of its products which are backed by various new-age technologies such as Quantum Dot. With the aid of Quantum Dot Technology, over a billion colours and shades fulfill the TVs' visual performance. TCL's C635 is a perfect definition of a brilliant TV that provides outstanding image quality with the help of Quantum Dot technology.

Not only this; even TCL's MiniLED TV C835 is supported by the Quantum Dot technology. In this; a pure, ultra-high definition TV is filtered through a layer of over a billion Quantum Dot nanocrystals. A combination of leading technologies improves brightness, reaches higher contrast and achieves superior color precision, providing a theatre-like viewing experience at home.

Besides the extensive range of TVs, TCL also boasts an impressive range of ACs and Washing Machines which include multiple variants like Front Load, Top Load, Semi-Automatic and Fully Automatic.

TCL is one of the fastest-growing consumer electronics brands globally. In the upcoming financial year, the brand envisions continuing to offer a world-class experience to its customers loaded with next-gen technologies.

TCL Electronics is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit TCL home page at www.tcl.com/in/en.

