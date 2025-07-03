VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 3: With over 2,500 success stories and recognition from the Indian Embassy, TECAS continues to guide Indian students through MBBS degrees at Semey and West Kazakhstan Medical Universities In a world where international education can often seem uncertain or overwhelming, TECAS has stood as a pillar of trust, transparency, and student care for nearly three decades. Celebrating its 27th year of service, The Education, consultations & Career Advisory Services, TECAS has guided more than 5000 Indian students to pursue & successfully achieve MBBS degrees in Kazakhstan, helping them realize their dream of becoming doctors and offering their services in different parts of the globe.

Also Read | New West Bengal BJP President: Samik Bhattacharya Elected New Party President of State Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections, Vows to End TMC's 'Misrule'.

TECAS's longstanding commitment to educational integrity and student welfare was formally recognized by the Indian Embassy in Astana, which praised the organization for its continuous contribution to Indo-Kazakh educational cooperation and for ensuring the safety and success of Indian students abroad.

Established in 1998, as the first official enterprise in its profile in the country, TECAS has built a robust process that supports students from their very first counselling session to the day they graduate - and even beyond. With partnerships in place at two of Kazakhstan's most prestigious government medical universities - Semey Medical University (SMU) and West Kazakhstan Medical University (WKZMU) - (both ranking the first and second positions in ranking, simultaneously) TECAS not only facilitate everything from transparent admissions and visa processing to accommodation and cultural adjustment but also the experts of the country provide assistance and support in organizational matters and international relations to the universities.

Also Read | 'Ramayana': Did Kajal Aggarwal CONFIRM Playing Mandodari Opposite Yash's Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Mythological Film? Actress' Instagram Post Hints So.

TECAS's commitment goes far deeper than paperwork. Throughout the academic year, dedicated TECAS staff are physically present at both universities, assisting students with everything & day-to-day concerns like health issues or residential issues. Whether it's resolving hostel-related matters or helping a student during a medical emergency, the TECAS support network is always on foot and on-call - ensuring that no student ever feels alone.

Semey Medical University and West Kazakhstan Medical University are internationally recognized institutions, offering English-medium MBBS programs approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and India's National Medical Commission (NMC). SMU has trained more than 25,000 healthcare professionals since 1953 and boasts alumni in over 60 countries, including the US, UK, and Germany. WKZMU, located in Aktobe, is renowned for its clinical infrastructure and strong graduate employment rate.

TECAS's involvement during the global COVID-19 pandemic further demonstrated its commitment to student well-being. At a time when international travel was restricted and uncertainty loomed, TECAS organized special chartered flights to bring Indian students safely back home from Kazakhstan and later arranged their return once universities resumed offline sessions. These efforts earned TECAS widespread praise, recognition, acknowledgement and appreciation from students, parents, and embassy officials alike, providing not only the facilitation in transportation but also the necessary full time support to stranded students/isolated not only in the campus/hostels but also in transit.

TECAS was the only organization to think over the practical trainings and educational camps in various Indian universities & medical establishments for its student's which later on proved a vital decision for the recognition of their degrees without their subjection to any additional year internship as was imposed by MCI.

"During the pandemic, we saw the true value of trust," said Dr. Mir M., Founder and Director of TECAS in Kazakhstan. "We were not just academic advisors - we were a lifeline. From emergency support to charter flights, we acted swiftly to protect our students and maintain academic continuity."

TECAS played its viral role to become the first to manage the migration of Indian students from war-zone of Ukraine, organize the academic evaluation of their Ukrainian transcripts from various institutions and organise their admissions in their equivalent semesters in Kazakhstan medical universities thus providing for the loss of their career and precious time.

The success of TECAS-supported students was on full display this year during the graduation ceremonies at both SMU and WKZMU. More than 200 Indian students received their MBBS degrees, with TECAS sponsoring key elements of both events--from cultural performances and professional photography to awards and alumni networking. At SMU, Indian cuisine and traditional music created a festive atmosphere, while at WKZMU, TECAS-funded convocation mementos and honoured top-performing graduates.

Both universities continue to produce globally competitive doctors. SMU graduates regularly pass licensing exams like NEXT, FMGE, USMLE, and PLAB, while WKZMU's curriculum integrates simulation labs, clinical internships, and multilingual instruction--preparing students for careers across India, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.

One of the most compelling aspects of TECAS's model is the post-admission support. Beyond academics, TECAS helps students integrate culturally, adjust emotionally, and plan professionally. Services include verified hostel placement, language assistance, student helplines, city tours, and regular check-ins.

"Our students' journeys begin with hope--but what they really need is trust, clarity, and support. That's what we offer," said Nishu Mahendra, Director of TECAS. "We don't just place students--we walk the journey with them, step by step."

The Indian Embassy's appreciation specifically highlighted TECAS's transparency in admissions, ethical guidance, and consistent collaboration with university authorities and local services to uphold student safety.

Several TECAS alumni now serve in major hospitals and healthcare systems globally. Many are practicing physicians in India, the UK, and the Gulf region--proof that TECAS's system produces real, lasting outcomes.

As TECAS plans its next chapter, the organization is expanding into postgraduate mentorship, licensing exam prep, and deeper academic collaborations between Indian and Kazakh institutions. Plans for a TECAS Alumni Network are also underway, aiming to connect Indian doctors who studied in Kazakhstan and now serve around the world.

"Every graduating student represents not just a success story, but a legacy," said Dr.Mir M. "We're proud of what we've built. And we're even more excited for what's next."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)