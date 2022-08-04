New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage based out of the United States and one of the youngest companies to make its way into the prestigious Fortune 500 list, announced the appointment of technology veteran Ekta Jafri as the Head of Design at Compass IDC.

As the Head of Design at Compass IDC, Ekta will be responsible for delivering a coherent user experience across the Compass platform and will oversee the functioning of Compass IDC's design team. She is set to deliver on this mandate using ingenious, creative and smart designs for an enhanced agent experience. In addition to communicating the company's creative vision to design teams and other stakeholders, Ekta will also supervise the entire design process and all-important technical decisions that are associated with Compass's technology stack.

Vikram Kumar, Sr. Director of Business Operations, Compass IDC said, "Ekta's experience as an architect for digital products in industries ranging from Dating to Healthcare to Financial services will not only enable us to improve the overall technology stack but will also enable us to serve our agents in a more effective and streamlined manner. Ekta's new role will be balancing business prerogatives while catering to the needs and pain points of actual users and stakeholders which in turn will further enable us to substantiate our presence. Her experience and shared vision would bring deep insights into content and UX strategy and how they work together for a product."

Ekta Jafri, Head of Design IDC said, "Real Estate has largely been one of the most underserved sectors in terms of technology adoption and I am thrilled to be a part of such a dynamic and enterprising team that's leading a wave of technology revolution across a traditional sector such as real estate. I look forward to contributing to making an engaging experience with lots of ideas and opinions towards taking this growth to the next level."

With over two decades of experience across renowned organizations such as IBM, ACL wireless, Monster India, NDTV Worldwide and Times Internet and others, Ekta is widely regarded as a storyteller who works to translate an organization's vision into a usable, monetizable product by leveraging multiple UX strategies. She's an alumnus of Delhi University. Being a technology evangelist, Ekta firmly believes in the fact that "The future will reach us on the trail of data we lay down for it."

