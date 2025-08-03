New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Software buying platform Techjockey has officially announced its entry into the United States market, marking a significant milestone in its global growth strategy.

With plans to invest USD 2 million in the next 12 months and onboard over 1000 sellers across key SaaS categories, the company aims to target small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) in the US markets.

"We see the US not just as a large market, but as a dynamic space where buyers are increasingly overwhelmed by software choices. Techjockey simplifies this journey by combining AI-driven matching with deep human expertise, especially for SMBs with limited IT resources," said Akash Nangia, Co-Founder, Techjockey.

This move is significant as an Indian company is entering the US market at a time when trade relations remain uncertain.

The announcement comes amid former President Donald Trump's announcement to impose 25 percent reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods, raising concerns over potential trade barriers.

Talking about the intent to enter the US markets in such an uncertain global environment, Nangia said the American markets are still the biggest market as well as attractive from the revenue point of view, which makes the company diversify operations there.

At the same time, he highlighted that the Indian Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) are also creating a significant demand for the SaaS products.

"A lot of SMBs in India, especially the smaller ones, Merchants, and the new generation are also taking over these businesses, as well as even the older generation is now understanding the importance of having digitalised data for themselves," he said, emphasising that these factors are uplifting the demand for software products.

He noted that various use cases of management software and government push have stimulated the software or SaaS product demand in the country.

Talking about the price sensitivity, he emphasised that the Indian market is often misunderstood as purely price-sensitive, when in reality, it is more accurately described as value-sensitive.

He explains that while per capita income in India is lower compared to countries like the US, and this naturally affects purchasing power, Indian customers are willing to pay a higher price if they perceive strong value in the product.

Using software as an example, he notes that its role in improving efficiency makes it valuable, and if that value is clear to the customer, they are willing to invest--even in more expensive international products like Salesforce--despite the availability of cheaper local alternatives.

He contrasts this with the US market, which he believes is more service-sensitive.

As part of its market-entry roadmap, the company will set up a US-based team across sales, partnerships, and customer success functions.

The company also plans to introduce localised comparison tools, pricing intelligence, and assisted buying support tailored to the US business ecosystem. (ANI)

