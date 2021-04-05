Southfield [Michigan]/Princeton [New Jersey]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): Technosoft, a leading digital technology and platforms company, announced that it has started operating under the new name Apexon, a new brand identity unveiled today.

After 25 years of bringing technology solutions to its clients, the company has rebooted itself toward a more robust digital future. The rebrand to Apexon(/aapex-on/) is a part of its strategy to hyper focus on improving clients' technology environment and digital experience by leveraging analytics, AI, and cloud. Apexon's 5000+ consultants are partnering with their clients to shape their development velocity, commerce and insight.

"Digital disruptors are shaping the next decade of business innovation," said Sean Narayanan, Chief Executive Officer, Apexon. "We enable #HumanFirstDigital. This means applying intelligent and experiential solutions to empower people. By partnering with us and using our capabilities in experience, analytics, AI, and cloud, our clients can propel growth and better navigate the constantly changing technology landscape."

Commenting on rebranding, he further added, "The word Apex refers to the highest or culminating point. As a client-first company, we aim to guide and help our clients reach their digital summit through our prowess in digital excellence and we want our brand name to reflect this belief. Apexon symbolizes the drive and excellence needed for business transformation."

