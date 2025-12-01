PNN

New Delhi [India], December 1: The this or that dilemma is something almost everyone struggles with. For every financial choice you have to make, there is always an alternative waiting on the other side, the one that feels more attractive or convin!cing. The same thing happens when people think about buying term insurance. Many wonder whether they should skip term life insurance altogether and simply invest that money instead.

But the either-or mindset does not always work, especially in financial planning. Sometimes, both options bring unique value to the table, just like term insurance and investments do. Each serves an entirely different purpose, and together, they contribute to your long-term financial health.Let's break down why both term life insurance and investment matter when you are building wealth.

How does term insurance help in wealth building?

1. High coverage: Term insurance gives you access to a high sum assured at an affordable price. This ensures your loved ones stay protected if something happens to you. The payout acts as a guaranteed financial safety net which helps your family manage their essential and non-essential expenses, long-term goals and other needs without financial stress. This stability forms the foundation of long-term wealth and financial stability for your family.

2. Affordability: A term life insurance plan is one of the most cost-effective financial tools you can buy. You pay a small premium monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually, and your family gets full protection from the day the policy becomes active. You can secure a high coverage amount without putting pressure on your budget. This allows you to save and invest the rest of your money freely.

3. Asset protection: Your term insurance policy also protects your assets. If you have loans such as a home loan or car loan, your family becomes legally responsible for repaying them in your absence. If they are unable to pay your dues, lenders can seize the assets. When you choose a term plan with coverage that includes your outstanding loans, the insurance payout can be used to clear these liabilities.

4. Tax savings: Tax-efficient planning is a key part of wealth building, and term insurance enables this by offering multiple benefits. Here's how:

* The premiums you pay for a term plan qualify for a tax deduction of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of The Income Tax Act, 1961

* The death benefit is entirely tax-free under Section 10(10D) of the same act

* Lastly, if you include a health-related rider, such as a critical illness rider, the premium for that rider is eligible for a deduction of up to ₹ 1 lakh under Section 80D of The Income Tax Act, 1961

These tax savings help you save more and reduce your financial burden. This, in turn, gives you more room to save, invest and build wealth for the future.

* Maturity benefits: Some term insurance plans offer a feature where all your premium payments are returned to you at the end of the policy term if no claims are made. These are called Return of Premium term plans or ROP term plans. For example, suppose you are 27 years old and you purchase an ROP term plan with a 30-year tenure. The policy will end when you turn 57. If no death claim is raised during these years, you become eligible to receive a refund of all the premiums you paid over the entire tenure.

This lump sum maturity benefit can help you later in life. You can use the money to fund varied financial goals such as retirement needs, health expenses and more.

How does investment help build wealth?

Investments also play a crucial role in wealth creation. They allow your money to grow through market-linked returns and the power of compounding. When you invest in market-linked assets like mutual funds, stocks or others, you earn returns, which help your wealth grow faster over time. This helps you support your long-term goals such as retirement, buying a home, funding your child's education and more. Investments can also offer tax benefits, depending on the product you choose. These tax savings allow you to save more and may be even invest more toward your financial goals. However, most investments come with a certain level of risk. Market movements can impact your returns and bring uncertainty and volatility.

In contrast, term insurance can offer you a perfect counterbalance. Term insurance carries no market risk. Its payout is fixed and guaranteed as long as you follow the policy terms. No matter what happens in the markets, your family receives the full sum assured.

Balancing both investment for growth and term life insurance for stability and protection can create a strong foundation for long-term wealth building. You get the potential for higher returns along with the peace of mind that your family's financial security is safeguarded in your absence.

To sum it up

If financial independence is your goal and you want it not just for yourself but also for your loved ones, the combination of term insurance and investments can be a good strategy. Term insurance protects your family's financial future, while investments help you grow wealth over time. Together, they allow you to focus on all your major financial goals. This balanced approach can help you build long-term wealth and create a financially stable future.Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

