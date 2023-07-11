BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 11: Terumo India, the Indian arm of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, today announced that it has been recognized amongst India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces™ conferred by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India. The assessment aims at studying the ways in which organizations fully channelise the people's power and create inclusive workplaces through effective leadership, meaningful values and a culture where all employees experience high levels of trust, such that each employee is able to bring their best self to work.

Expressing his delight over achieving the honour Shishir Agarwal, President and Managing Director of Terumo India said, "2022 was a momentous year for Terumo India as we surpassed new growth milestones, established new partnerships and introduced innovative new products for patients in India. As we soar to newer heights, the driving force of our success has truly been the passion and commitment of our dedicated associates. It is their trust and belief in our vision and values that nurtures the people-centric culture of the organization and drives our collective progress."

Ranked 77 in the listing of the Top 100 Companies, Terumo India's latest success at the India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces™ builds on the consistent recognition it has received in previous years for its progressive and enabling work practices including as a Great Place to Work® in 2021and 2022, and as one of the Top 15 Companies in India's Best Workplaces™ in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare and Biotech 2022.

As part of the assessment for India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces™, all organizations are studied through two lenses: a Trust Index(c) that measures the quality of employee experience and a Culture Audit(c) that evaluates the strength of the leadership as supported by meaningful values & philosophy and quality of the practices & programs.

Speaking on the occasion, Ritu Anand, Senior Director - Human Resources, Administration and Corporate Communications, Terumo India, said, "Living by a philosophy of being powered by people, we have firmly established our talent ecosystem on the three fundamental pillars of ensuring associate well-being, enhancing competence of our talent, and nurturing our culture. Some of our recent initiatives, such as increased maternity leave, phased reintegration of returning mothers, introduction of pet care leave, and menstrual leave, have been highly appreciated by our associates and have set new benchmarks in the industry. By placing our associates at the centre of our efforts, we empower them to thrive both personally and professionally."

