Mumbai, July 11: Nothing Phone 2 will be launched in the Indian market today. The launch event will be streamed online at 8.30 pm IST today. While the company has not revealed the price yet, several details of the device have been confirmed. The Nothing Phone 2 will be available for purchase via Flipkart. It is now available for pre-order with a refundable deposit of Rs 2,000. The new handset will also be available via Nothing Drops pop-up stores in India in Bengaluru, according to the firm. Interested customers can choose from two colour options - white and dark grey/ black. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Snapdragon 888 Version Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, and Other Features.

Nothing Phone 2 India launch Livestream

The Nothing Phone 2 India launch event will be live-streamed on the company's website as well as its official YouTube channel. You can also watch the live stream via the player embedded above.

Nothing Phone 2 Specifications (Expected)

According to recent teasers and leaks, the second-generation Nothing Phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery.

The Nothing Phone 2 is said to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display and a 32-megapixel front camera. It is likely to run Android 13-based NothingOS 2.0.

On the back, the new handset will sport a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With Massive 6000mAh Battery Launched in India: From Price To Specs, Here's All You Need To Know.

Nothing Phone 2 Price (Expected)

As per recent reports, the upcoming smartphone will come with a starting price of Rs 42,000 or Rs 43,000. While the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost EUR 729 (approx Rs 65,600), the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version might come at EUR 849 (approx Rs 76,500).

