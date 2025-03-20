VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 20: Terumo India Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary of global medical technology leader Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), is marking DE&I week by expanding its commitment to workplace caregivers through #TerumoCares. This effort reinforces Terumo India's dedication to fostering a work environment where associates can integrate their professional and personal lives while managing caregiving responsibilities.

Also Read | 'Snow White' Review: 'Will Put You To Sleep'! Critics Aren't Enamoured by Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot's Live-Action Remake of Disney Animated Classic.

A caregiver is defined as "an eligible family member (spouse, domestic partner, children, parents, parents-in-law) who depends on them for care and support." Recognizing the unique challenges caregivers face, #TerumoCares provides holistic support through three 3 areas: Elder & Partner Care, Child & Pet Care, and Self-Care. For those caring for aging or dependent parents or in-laws, or partners, #TerumoCares offers caregiver leave, bereavement leave, elder care assistance, and counseling sessions to help navigate different aspects of caregiving.

Terumo India is also fostering a structured support system through 'Caregiver Networks' and 'Care Allies' peer communities designed to encourage open conversations and provide additional support to associates navigating caregiving responsibilities.

Also Read | 'Yeh To Flop Hai': Jaya Bachchan Mocks Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's 2017 Social Issue Film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', Expresses Disapproval of the Title (Watch Video).

Speaking on the initiative, Shishir Agarwal, President & Managing Director, Terumo India Private Limited said," At Terumo, Care is one of our core values. As healthcare providers, caring for patients and society comes naturally to us, but caring for ourselves and our families often takes a backseat. We recognize that caregiving responsibilities can make it challenging to integrate work and personal life. With #TerumoCares, we are taking a step towards ensuring that caregivers in our workforce feel valued and empowered."

Ritu Anand, Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Communications, Terumo India Private Limited, added, "We believe that strong, inclusive policies are the foundation of a truly diverse and supportive workplace. Yet, caregiving remains an overlooked aspect. With #TerumoCares, we are integrating caregiving support into our inclusive culture, ensuring our associates can pursue their professional growth without compromising on their personal responsibilities. Our people commitment of 'Advancing Healthcare with Heart', is further strengthened with #TerumoCares which truly reflect the needs of our associates."

#TerumoCares focus on three key areas:

- Elder & Partner Care - Supporting those caring for aging parents, spouses, or partners

- Child & Pet Care - Providing resources for working parents and pet caregivers

- Self-Care - Because caregivers, too, need care, and their well-being matters just as much

About Terumo India Private Limited

Terumo India is a rapidly growing medical devices company dedicated to advancing access to high-quality cardiac, vascular, and other medical devices for patients and healthcare practitioners in India. As part of Terumo Corporation, a global leader in medical technology headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Terumo India upholds a mission rooted in 100 years of history: 'Contributing to Society through Healthcare.'

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Gurgaon, NCR Delhi, Terumo India has touched over 100,000 lives. The company is three times Great Place to Work® certified and was also recognized as one of India's Top 15 Workplaces™ in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, and Biotech in 2022. Terumo India also runs several acclaimed training and development programs, collaborating closely with customers and academic partners to address the skilling needs of India's healthcare system.

For more information, visit https://terumoindia.com/

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE: 4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.

For more information, visit https://www.terumo.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)