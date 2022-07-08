Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tessolve India, based in Bangalore, is one of the leading engineering service/solution providers with over 2,000 engineers worldwide and a full breadth of pre-and post-silicon expertise.

The company provides a one-stop-shop solution with full-fledged hardware and software capabilities including its advanced silicon and system testing labs. To enable instant employee support services, Tessolve has decided to deploy Workelevate, a digital workplace service automation platform by Progressive Infotech.

"We are excited to partner with Workelevate. The platform will enable us to provide better support to our employees and improve their experience." - Sundar M, Associate Director IT, Tessolve India

The Digital Workplace Service Automation Platform - Workelevate streamlines employee support services seamlessly through a rule-based chatbot that enables faster ticket resolutions, eliminates repetitive requests, and provides one-click remediations to end-users.

Following an omnichannel approach, it allows employees to access support through the channel they prefer.

Led by automation, conversational chatbot, and a plethora of self-help capabilities that aim to resolve employee support requests (IT, HR & Admin/Field), Workelevate maximizes service desk efficiency for better hybrid work productivity.

Developed by Progressive Infotech having over 2 decades of expertise in end-user experience management, Workelevate is adopted by some of the top Indian and global enterprises across industries.

