The 8th edition of the WeddingSutra Influencer Awards will be held at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. Top right: Parthip Thyagarajan, Co-founder, WeddingSutra.com

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: WeddingSutra is all set to host the eighth edition of the WeddingSutra Influencer Awards on August 20, 2025, at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. The awards honour the creative forces driving India's ever-evolving wedding industry.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 08, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

From heartfelt moments and gourmet feasts to dazzling sangeet performances and immersive decor, every detail in Indian weddings is brought to life by a community of talented professionals who juggle tight deadlines with the need for constant innovation. These awards aim to recognise the unsung heroes powering the celebrations and shaping the industry with their innovation, excellence, and passion.

The distinguished jury panel is led by Priya Tanna (President of The Right Side) and includes Ashish Bhasin (Founder of The Bhasin Consulting Group and former CEO, APAC, Dentsu), Digvijay Singh Kathiwada (Director, House of Kathiwada), Himani Rajiv Shah (Lifestyle and beauty influencer), Iqbal Khan (Actor), Karen Anand (Food Writer, Restaurant Consultant, and Chef), Khushnaz Turner (Luxury Lifestyle Influencer), Raaj Sanghvi (CEO, Culinary Culture & Co-founder, Sanguine & Caviar Noir), Rahul Jagtiani (Entrepreneur & Founder, Plush Ventures), Rashmi Uday Singh (Food Writer, TV Host, and Author), Renu Oberoi (Jewellery designer), Riyhad Kundanmal (Architect, Entrepreneur, and Founder, KaRRS Designs & Developments), Vaishali Banerjee (Managing Director, India, Platinum Guild International), and Vivek Dhadha (Luxury Lifestyle Influencer). With their diverse expertise across fashion, advertising, media, and entertainment, the jury will evaluate the entries based on creativity, impact, and industry influence.

Also Read | Narali Purnima 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Festival on Shravan Purnima.

This year saw an outstanding response, with over 5,000 submissions across 27 categories, representing the full spectrum of wedding expertise.

The upcoming event will be co-hosted by the IHCL Group and WeddingSutra.com, uniting standout names across the wedding landscape for an evening of celebration and recognition.

Parthip Thyagarajan, Co-founder and CEO of WeddingSutra.com, says, "India's wedding ecosystem thrives on creative collaboration. These awards are a way to celebrate the work of those who are constantly pushing the envelope, offer a platform for discovery, and encourage new avenues for collaboration and growth."

About WeddingSutra

Launched in 2000, WeddingSutra.com is today India's leading wedding media platform, connecting couples and families with some of the finest professionals in the industry, ranging from planners, caterers, photographers to entertainers and more, to help them curate unforgettable celebrations.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746189/WeddingSutra.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)