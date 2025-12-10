VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 10: Think Creative Films officially announces the start of production for its youth-centric web series, The Accidental Engineers, written and directed by Vikas Balkrishna Phadnis.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Demand: To Ensure Sufficient Water, BMC Steps Up Construction of 3 Dams, Says Dy CM Eknath Shinde.

Shot across vibrant real locations in Punjab, the series explores the chaos, pressure, friendships, love, rivalries, and unpredictable journeys of engineering college life. The project is visually shaped by cinematographer Gautam Chaudhary, bringing a cinematic and energetic tone to the narrative.

The youthful lead cast Payal Saxena, Hazel Arora, Nidhi Chauhan, Vinn Modgill, Arjun Gujjar, Sayalee Meshram, and Laavanya Sharma is joined by renowned actors Rajesh Puri and Mushtaq Khan, adding strong screen presence and depth to the ensemble.

Also Read | Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers, Owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, Move Rohini Court Seeking Anticipatory Bail.

With the shoot beginning this December, The Accidental Engineers is already generating buzz as a fresh, relatable, and entertaining youth drama set to make its mark in 2026.

Backed by Think Creative Films, the series stands as one of the company's most ambitious and exciting original projects to date.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)