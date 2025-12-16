Chargeup and Zenfinity Energy sign an MoU to scale India's first blockchain-based Battery Passport with a 3,000-battery national pilot for traceability

New Delhi [India], December 16: This initiative empowers key stakeholders such as drivers, NBFCs, OEMs, Policy makers and recyclers, fueling EV adoption and financial inclusion in India.

Zenfinity Energy, a deep-tech battery company incubated at IIT Madras, and Chargeup, India's EV Tech platform for last mile drivers, today announced the launch of India's first blockchain-based Battery Passport, starting with a 3,000-battery pilot (15 MWh) to be deployed across major Indian cities in the next 6 months. Built on India's emerging "Battery Aadhaar" framework, this passport captures both static and high-resolution dynamic data across the full battery lifecycle--marking a pioneering step toward India's transition to Digital Battery Passports (DBPs) aligned with global standards.

India's Growing Battery Dependence Requires Smarter Lifecycle Data

India is projected to import more than 25 GWh of lithium-ion cells and batteries in FY25-26, equivalent to nearly 156,000 tonnes of cells. With rapid electrification of commercial fleets, the nation must ensure these assets stay productive for as long as possible. To finance this scale of batteries--whether new, in-field, or in resale markets--stakeholders need accurate State of Health (SoH) and remaining useful life (RUL) data. These metrics can only be generated through continuous capture of in-field dynamic data reflecting cyclic ageing, calendar ageing, thermal stress, operational behavior, and telemetry patterns.

A Technological Breakthrough for India's Battery Ecosystem

Zenfinity's Battery Passport is engineered to combine:

* Manufacturing metadata (supply chain, batch characteristics, QC parameters)

* Real-time field telemetry (temperature, current, voltage, C-rates, GPS)

* Physics-informed SoH/RUL algorithms

* Lifecycle events (service history, repairs, swaps, firmware updates)

* End-of-life insights for recycling, material recovery, and circularity

All of this is anchored on a permissioned blockchain ledger, ensuring tamper-proof, immutable, and selectively shareable battery records. Importantly, the architecture ensures complex analytics from Zenfinity's SoH engine do not burden the blockchain ledger, maintaining scalability and performance.

This system supports compliance with India's Battery Waste Management Rules (BWMR 2022) and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) mandates, while creating the data backbone for a transparent, circular battery economy.

Until now, most battery passport initiatives--domestically and globally--focused primarily on static data, material provenance, and supply-chain compliance. By integrating dynamic operational and ageing data, Zenfinity and Chargeup are bringing the next generation of lifecycle intelligence to India's EV ecosystem.

3,000-Battery Pilot: Linking Battery Health, Driver Behavior & Financing

Over the next six months, Zenfinity and Chargeup will onboard 3,000 drivers and 3,000 blockchain-enabled L3 batteries to the program. OEMs, NBFCs, recyclers, and policymakers will gain access to live dashboards and operational telemetry streams.

This pilot integrates:

* Zenfinity's Battery Passport, SoH/RUL engine, and analytics stack

* Chargeup's Driver Karma Score, underwriting models, and risk mitigation engine

Each battery receives a unique digital identity capturing its entire operational history, degradation trends, and remaining life. The Driver Karma Score layers on driver behavior, battery usage discipline, and payment reliability, creating a unified risk signature for each asset.

With all lifecycles, behavioral, and financial data in one place, NBFCs gain the ability to lower credit risk, reward responsible drivers, reduce non-performing assets (NPAs), and increase recycling value--while drivers and fleet operators enjoy more uptime and fairer loan terms.

Dr. Kriti Yadav, CEO, Zenfinity Energy, said:

"We're creating guard rails for bankable batteries. Weak batteries are an ongoing challenge in India's scaling EV ecosystem. By leveraging blockchain to create an open yet secure battery record, we aim to boost confidence in EV batteries and make it easier for fleet operators and drivers to obtain financing. A verifiable battery passport can assure all stakeholders of a battery's performance and remaining life, ultimately accelerate EV adoption and set new industry benchmarks."

Mr. Satish Mittal, Co-founder, Chargeup, added:

"Integrating Zenfinity's battery passport with our platform is a game-changer for last-mile drivers and the EV financing ecosystem. Through our Driver Karma Score and real-time battery data, responsible drivers will be rewarded with better loan terms and more uptime. Financiers and recyclers, in turn, get unparalleled visibility into asset health. Together, we're creating a framework where trust replaces uncertainty--benefiting drivers, NBFCs, and the entire value chain with a goal to financial Inclusion and acceleration of EV adoption in India"

About Chargeup

Chargeup: Satish Mittal -- satish.m@chargeup.com | +91 90222 02500

Chargeup is India's first EV tech platform for last mile drivers, enabling battery financing, assured uptime, and guaranteed resale value for electric auto drivers. Through our AI powered platform, we de-risk financing for lenders, extend battery life for OEMs, and help drivers to run more and earn more -- connecting all in one seamless platform. Chargeup's data-led approach expands credit access for underserved last-mile drivers at lower rates, while helping NBFCs and financial institutions de-risk EV financing. With a growing presence across key Indian states, Chargeup is reimagining the future of India's EV ecosystem and working towards empowering last-mile drivers to run more & earn more.

About Zenfinity Energy:

Zenfinity Energy is a deep-tech battery company building high-reliability packs for EVs and energy storage. We research, design, and manufacture battery systems end-to-end i.e., long-lifetime cell chemistries to BMS, thermal, firmware, and pack integration--engineered for heat, dust, and duty cycles. Our AI digital twin validates every pack against design intent in real time, while Battery Passport creates finance-grade traceability from commissioning to end-of-life. From two/three-wheelers to commercial vehicles and BESS, Zenfinity delivers bankable batteries and a circular pathway to second-life and recycling.

