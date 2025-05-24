A six-day journey of clarity and transformation, with celebrity mentors like Luke Coutinho, Namrata Soni, Vishal Punjabi, and more to follow.

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 24: A new chapter in bridal preparation begins with the arrival of The Bridal Retreat, India's first immersive, purpose-driven experience, designed exclusively for brides-to-be. Launching its first edition from July 9 to 15, 2025, in ITC Grand Chola Chennai, this six-day residential retreat redefines the modern bridal journey with a blend of elegance, introspection, and curated luxury.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Bridal Retreat is a sanctuary for emotional clarity, financial awareness, body confidence, and soulful self-care. With thoughtfully designed signature modules and expert-led sessions, each day invites brides into a deeper connection with themselves to last beyond just the wedding day.

Set in one of Chennai's most opulent destinations, this debut edition promises indulgence without distraction, a luxurious pause before the vows. With future chapters across Hyderabad, Jaipur, Delhi, Goa, and beyond, The Bridal Retreat is poised to become a pan-India movement.

Also Read | Ryanair To Soon Offer 'Cheaper Standing Seats'? Here's Fact-Check of the Fake Claim Going Viral on Social Media.

With India's most trusted voices joining as mentors, from well-being expert Luke Coutinho to makeup icon Namrata Soni and storyteller Vishal Punjabi, the retreat offers a rare circle of guidance that nurtures not just the bride, but the woman within.

"This stage in a woman's life isn't just about planning a wedding -- it's about navigating a powerful transition. Hormonal shifts, heightened stress, evolving identities, changing relationships and family dynamics happen simultaneously. Women's physical and emotional health matters deeply here. I'm thrilled to speak to brides across these cities, hoping the takeaways from these sessions will help make the journey ahead reassuring. My own team is about 90% women, many of whom have walked their own personal journeys while supporting others on theirs. This is such a special opportunity to connect with a powerhouse of women who are on the cusp of a big change -- and to remind them that their health and wellbeing are the foundation for everything that follows, " shares Holistic Nutrition - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine Expert, Luke Coutinho.

Celebrity Makeup Artist, Namrata Soni, also commented, "Bridal beauty isn't about the perfect look - it's about feeling beautiful from within. The Bridal Retreat helps brides reconnect with their true self before they walk down the aisle. "

Vishal Punjabi, Filmmaker & Storyteller spoke on this association "Weddings are not just events, they're emotional milestones. At The Bridal Retreat, we're giving brides the space to discover their story, not just perform it. Because the most powerful visuals come from a woman who truly knows herself."

With its debut, The Bridal Retreat is set to become more than just a destination, it is a movement for modern Indian brides seeking depth, beauty, and meaning in the days leading up to their wedding. In a world that often rushes toward the aisle, this retreat offers a pause; luxurious, intentional, and unforgettable. Curated for brides to say yes to themselves, before they say yes to their forever, the journey begins here.

Applications are now open for a limited number of spots at thebridalretreatindia.com. Brides-to-be across India are invited to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime experience that offers not just transformation - but true becoming.

About The Bridal Retreat

The Bridal Retreat is a high living six-day experience for the modern bride, designed to go beyond outfits and ceremonies. Set in serene, elegant venues, it offers a blend of self-care, personal growth, and expert-led workshops that prepare brides not just for the big day, but for the life that follows. This is your space to reset, reflect, and step into marriage with clarity, grace, and confidence.

Application Enquiries:

Email: connect@thebridalretreatindia.com

Website: TheBridalRetreatIndia.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)