New Delhi [India], February 16: 11th February at Bharat Mandapam New Delhi" BHARAT GAURAV EXCELLENCE SUMMIT & AWARDS 2026 -Education, Healthcare, Fitness & Sports, Business. 11th Feb 2026 at Bharat Mandapam New Delhi, which was a prestigious ceremony to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change to the field of Education, Healthcare, Fitness & Sports, Business.

The announcements of winners were done on 11th Feb 2026 at Bharat Mandapam New Delhi.

BHARAT GAURAV EXCELLENCE SUMMIT & AWARDS 2026 gives recognition to those who are making a difference around and making an impact locally, nationally, and globally.

Which believes in celebrating struggle, hard work, journey, and achievements, and also inspiring others! It aims to honor, and give recognition to the people who are changing globally by establishing new standards of excellence for evaluating all aspects of society from all sectors from - Education, Fitness & Sports, Healthcare, and Business.

India, Which Is Rapidly Moving Towards Development, Is Today Making Its Own Identity In The World of Sports Also.

Hon'ble Chief Guest And Special Guest

Shri Manoj Tiwari Ji---Hon'ble Member Of Parliament, Lok Sabha.

Ms. Sangeeta Bijlani --Indian Bollywood Actress , & Model

Dr. Piyush Jain-- National Secretary, Physical Education Foundation Of India (PEFI)

Shari Rakesh Kumar Shastri Ji ----Yoga Teacher (Founder of Ganga Yog Nyas)

Shri Jasrath Singh Rana (Patron of The Brilliance Research)

Shri Pankaj Upadhyay --Yoga Teacher

Were The Chief Guests & Guest Of Honour For The Ceremony The Winners Were Felicitated Which Included Individuals / Organizations From All Across India

Some of the awardees and Their Awards Titles for the BHARAT GAURAV EXCELLENCE SUMMIT & AWARDS 2026 on 11th February Were as Follows

* DIGICROME PVT. LTD.-- BEST EDTECH IN ONLINE & DIGITAL EDUCATION 2026.

* GANGWAL HOMOEOPATHY RESEARCH HOSPITAL-- EXCELLENCE IN CELIAC DISEASE TREATMENT & RESEARCH.

* GSPANN TECHNOLOGIES-- OUTSTANDING GLOBAL CONSULTING & IT SERVICES COMPANY

* CSC - CENTRE FOR SCIENCE AND CODING-- BEST AI AND ROBOTICS ACADEMY IN DELHI.

* MS. SHILPA BHATNAGAR BHATNAGAR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL-- OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL IN SCHOOL EDUCATION

* DR. RAJEEV VERMA-- VISIONARY PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR

* THE PACIFIC HOLIDAY WORLD-- MOST TRUSTED BRAND OF THE YEAR 2025.

* GLOBAL HEALTHCARE INDIA-- EXPERT IN NON-SURGICAL TREATMENT FOR SPINE & JOINTS DISEASE EXPERT IN REGENERATIVE AND FUNCTIONAL MEDICINE.

* FERN HOLIDAYS INTERNATIONAL-- INDIA'S BEST HOLIDAY OWNERSHIP PROVIDER

* SS PUBLIC SCHOOL-- BEST EMERGING PUBLIC SCHOOL SHAHZADPUR MEERUT

* BLUEPEARL INTERIO -- FASTEST GROWING INTERIOR COMPANY IN DELHI

* CLARK VACATION INTERNATIONAL-- BEST HOSPITALITY SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR 2026

* AUTHOR ARUN MALIK-- MOST PROMISING AUTHOR - INSPIRATIONAL WRITING

* JASHVI CONSULTANCY SERVICES PVT. LTD.-- MOST TRUSTED BUSINESS & FINANCIAL CONSULTANCY FIRM IN DELHI

* AJAY DESWAL-- EXCELLENCE PERFORMANCE IN RUGBY.

* MS ANISHA-- PRIDE OF NATION - INTERNATIONAL TAEKWONDO ATHLETE.

* SONAM RAJPUT-- OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN TAEKWONDO

* JAVED HUSSEIN-- RISING STAR IN INDIAN RUGBY.

* DR.MUSHARRAF AHMED KHAN CHAIRMAN AL-KHATEEB POLYTECHNIC BANGALORE-- GREAT VISIONARY-IN THE FIELD OF EDUCATION AND SOCIAL ACTIVIST

* DR RADHA SHARMA-- BEST MYTH-BUSTING DERMATOLOGY EXPERT IN NOIDA

* MR BHUPENDRA SINGH---PROFESSIONAL & INDUSTRIAL THOUGHT LEADERSHIP AUTHOR

* SHALINI S-- EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATIONAL LEADERSHIP & CRISIS MANAGEMENT

* VSPK INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL-- BEST SCHOOL FOR INTEGRATED & EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING IN ROHINI DELHI

* MS JYOTI ARORA-- INNOVATIVE PRINCIPAL & STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP AWARDS

* DR (PROF) GAURAV JAGGI-- VISIONARY LEGAL LEADER AWARD

* MR ANIKET-- BEST YOGA PLAYER IN ALL INDIA INTER UNIVERSITY

* PRASHANT CHAUHAN-- INTER COLLEGE GOLD MADELIST

* DILSHAD HASSAN-- EMERGING DIGITAL MARKETER OF THE YEAR

* MR. ABHISHEK-- SPECIAL CHILDREN FITNESS & SPORT MENTOR AWARD

* DR. NEELAM MISHRA-- WOMEN LEADERSHIP IN SOCIAL SERVICE AWARD

* SADHGURU MA USHA SINGH-- GLOBAL SOUL HEALER AND LIFE ARCHITECT

* VIKKRANT SIINGH-- NUMEROLOGIST, VASTU AND BNN EXPERT

* SOMIKAA SINNGH-- SIGNATURE QUEEN ENERGY HEALER

Appreciation Awards

* ISHANVI-- KHELO INDIA BRONZE MADELIST

* MR ANSHU TYAGI-- BEST INTERNATIONAL YOGA COACH AND REFEREE

About The Brilliance Research

The Brilliance Research Said That The Winners Have Exemplified Excellence Amongst Their Peers In The Healthcare / Education / Fitness & Sports / Business Sector. By Competing With The Very Best From Their Sector, Winners Know That Their Work Has Been Evaluated By The Sharpest Minds In The Sector And That Their Services And Contributions Have Truly Excelled.

These Awards Intend To Inspire Others Towards Big Achievements.

The Brilliance Research Is A Platform That Identifies And Encourages Talent. The Brilliance Research With Great Honour Presents This Award To The Most Deserving Individuals And Organizations.

The Brilliance Research Experienced Panellists And A Full-Fledged Advisory Board Members Which Consists Of Nos. Sponsored By Pivotal Fitness And Sports.

