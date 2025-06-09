NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 9: The British School New Delhi welcomed 70 pre-university students to its state-of-the-art campus from 2-7 June 2025 offering them a glimpse into the academic rigour of a world leading UK university. Building on the success of the inaugural UCL India Summer School, top UCL professors and department heads returned to The British School to lead the second year of this transformative programme for Grade 11 students.

The Summer School featured a blend of lecture style classes, hands on workshops and student led discussions, encouraging participants to think creatively and apply interdisciplinary knowledge to solve real-world challenges. Students chose from six specialised pathways including Globalisation and Technology, Law and Ethics, Economics and Health, Climate Change and the Future City, Understanding the Human Brain, and Medical Sciences and AI. With class size capped at 12, students received personalised teaching from the professors.

Each day concluded with a plenary session covering topics such as career development, academic practices and the UK university application process, offering students valuable insights beyond the classroom.

The Summer School culminated in a valedictory ceremony where students presented their group projects, receiving certificates in the presence of their families, professors and school leadership. The celebratory event underscored the collaborative spirit and academic excellence fostered through the week.

Vanita Uppal OBE, Director of The British School New Delhi, commented, "It is always a pleasure to collaborate with UCL and their excellent team of professors. The partnership between our institutions is based on value driven synergy and exemplifies our commitment to give students access to transformative educational experiences that train minds to apply their academic insights to real-world application. By immersing them in rigorous academic pathways and fostering critical thinking, we aim to inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators. We look forward to the journey ahead."

According to UCL Vice President of Operations, Aimie Chapple, "It had been a delight to bring our accomplished academics, students and our fantastic alumni together to give a week long taste of UCL to talented pre-university Indian students. As we prepare to celebrate our bicentennial in 2026, we look forward to coming back to The British School for the third year of this inspirational programme."

The British School New Delhi is an inclusive, not-for-profit international school located in the heart of the diplomatic area of New Delhi. Founded in 1963 by the then British High Commissioner and his wife, the award-winning school offers high quality education to British, expatriate and local families by drawing on the best facets of a rich and culturally diverse community. In 2018, the school was awarded the Top British International School of the Year and more recently, has been rated as one of the Top 3 Private Schools in India and the Top 150 Private Schools worldwide for the second consecutive year.

