Dwarka (New Delhi) [India], August 17 (ANI/PNN): To celebrate the glory of 75th Independence Day, Vegas Mall hosted the New Era Public School, Dwarka Cyclothon, with the cycling and fitness enthusiasts of the capital of India. Over 300 cyclists and school children were invited to participate in the 20-kilometre cyclothon from far and away areas of Delhi/NCR. The zeal of cyclists was so motivating and inspiring that the audience was not able to stop applause and cheering even for a second.

The Cyclothon was hosted with the great support of SOS Shanti India Foundation, Contarctica Marketing and Delhi Police. Vegas Mall also supported the cause of SOS Shanti India Foundation to promote education for all and develop a clean and safe environment. The event was sponsored by New Era Public School, Dwarka and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited.

Also Read | Vivo V25 Pro India Price Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

The cyclothon was followed by a Flag Hoisting ceremony and cultural performances by New Era Public School students, Dwarka. Participants have rewarded medals, certificates, and gifts in the lucky draw contest. The ceremony started with a flag-off ceremony by Siddharth Sahib Singh Verma, DDCA, at 6 am on August 15 and lasted till 10.30 a.m. On this occasion, Assistant Vice President of Vegas Mall Ravinder Choudhary, said, "Our country has a time-honoured and mesmerising history. It is our duty as nation's citizens to pass on our heritage to the next generations. Vegas Mall is taking a step ahead on the path of patriotism by organising such events."

Located in the heart of Dwarka, Vegas Mall is the most happening spot on the city's west side. Vegas, as the name suggests, brings all the virtues of fashion, food and entertainment with a distinctive sense of style to discerning customers of Delhi and NCR. Vegas mall has, in time, earned the status of being the fashion and entertainment stop for the audiences in Dwarka. Spread over 20 lacs of square foot area, Vegas mall caters to customers looking for a quality shopping experience coupled with a chic ambience. The mall also houses leading brands in the fashion retail industry. Presenting a complete family ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, thematic MULTI-CUISINE food court and one of the largest HYPERMARKETS offering unlimited choices, comfort and convenience bound to change and upgrade the lifestyle of the city. The 1.3-acre PIAZZA boasts one of the city's biggest and most stylish installations, known for creating a buzz with its unique and quirky events.

Also Read | India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs ZIM Cricket Match in Harare.

Vegas offers "Dwarka" a peek into the best of the world, anything that can be imagined! Visit - https://www.vegasmall.in/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)